— by BERNARD OZ —

In the world today, there seems to be all kinds of chaos, pandemonium, war and all sorts of dangerous happenings and occurrences. As a result, most people around the world lose their peace, happiness and comfort. As a matter of fact, the presence of war is the absence of peace. Where there is peace, there will definitely be unity, harmony, love and cooperation.

For time immemorial, the subject of peace has been a vital issue and, of course, a debatable matter. We are forever in the dilemma of finding a sustainable solution to the problem. Peace has been lost in homes, offices, churches, organizations and even among siblings. The fight against peace is quite a difficult situation.

As the saying goes, charity begins at home, and the family is considered as the smallest unit, yet the most indispensable. A child who grew in a home where peace is lacking – it has always been quarrel today can be an altercation tomorrow, especially between parents.

From experience, study and observation, I came to understand that the average human being has within him an atom of stubbornness. The fruit of stubbornness produces no tangible and significant things other than hatred, and more often than not, it eventually gives rise to confrontation, conflict and all other forms of crisis.

In one high-grossing recent movie, titled “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” certain scenarios play out and it is fundamentally based on understanding the place of living a harmonious life, caring for others and showing genuine love for anyone we tend to hold in high esteem. As such this is a great movie that I recommend you watch.

When I’m not checking out New Jersey Online Casinos, I am checking out the next movies to watch and I am happy I was able to catch this one few weeks ago.

I have always known it is impossible to express love to other people without first loving yourself; the same is true for care, concern and unity and the movie further reinforces it. In these trying times, it is extremely difficult to please others without first pleasing ourselves. Therefore, it takes a high level of grace to protect and preserve the interest of others.

When peace is at its peak, every other thing will fall into pleasant places. In the movie, it is so intriguing and interesting to see the extent to which they go to find a new location in a bid to ensure the safety of others, including the dragon. This was done on a freewill platform – without any reward whether in cash or in kind. The truth is, such steps could not have been taken without unconditional love at heart. Love supersedes all things; it protects, secures and saves from harm and danger. It goes the extra mile to defend territories and ensure no evil is done to anyone, including loved ones, family and other members of the society.

Peace, love and unity work hand in hand. They are pivotal to the growth, development and forward movement of individual, family and the world as a whole. If every individual can possess and incorporate all of these virtues and keep to heart, then, our world will surely be a befitting and colorful place to live in.

Furthermore, the connectivity that exists between the highlighted virtues cannot be over-emphasized. In fact, when we all live and dwell in love and consider one another as important; everything that looks beautiful and pleasant will always locate us. There will be true happiness in every home, society and nations all over the world. Issues of bondage, captivity and oppression will become a thing of history in our world.

Peace will become our second nature. Everybody will be free to operate in their own throne and the liberty to express themselves will become easy. For us to love, care, and defend one another’s colony, oneness must be our watchword. Once that is institutionalized, the idea of greed, envy, jealousy and a host of others will become permanently deleted in our world.

. . .

Join us on Facebook at

http://www.facebook.com/itsjustmovies!



