Review: Antarctica: Ice and Sky

— by RON WILKINSON —

It is hard to imagine anyone not being thrilled to sit on an ice floe in the pristine Antarctic and have penguins file past you, casually diving into the ice-slushy water for an afternoon meal. Watching this movie, it is hard not to feel sad knowing that this kind of unspoiled wilderness is rapidly disappearing.

The reason the wildlife are so friendly is because there are so few humans. As “Antarctica: Ice and Sky” writer/director Luc Jacquet previously illustrated in his Oscar-winning “March of the Penguins” (Best Documentary 2006), the minus 70 dF temperatures are hard enough for the penguins, and quite lethal for humans. (CONTINUED)


Review: The Daughter

— by BEV QUESTAD — Edvard Munch did not paint just one version of “The Scream.” He painted four. His essential Norwegian character cannot avert his eyes from life’s true circumstance and man’s grotesque nature within it. He chooses not to fabricate an illusion to help disguise the depths of human failure, but starkly faces […][...]


Review: Live by Night

— by RON WILKINSON — Ben Affleck gave this one a good shot. He directed the movie, wrote the screenplay (based on the novel by Dennis Lehane) and played the lead role. Two out of three is not bad, but as gangster Joe Coughlin, he is not James Caan’s Sonny Corleone. Nor is he trying […][...]


Review: Patriots Day

— by RON WILKINSON — You gotta love Mark Wahlberg as a bad boy cop. He reprises his role from “The Departed” with aplomb as sergeant Tommy Saunders of the Boston PD. He is on probation for some unstated breech of cop protocol, probably having to do with mouthing off, and has a bad knee. […][...]


Review: Cameraperson

— by RON WILKINSON — Kirsten Johnson’s mega-documentary “Cameraperson” was built by taking clips from the many spectacular documentaries she has filmed and rolling them into one. Even if most of the clips appear to be the least interesting parts of her past docs, there is abundant inspiration. The movie includes pieces of the most […][...]


Review: Hidden Figures

— by RON WILKINSON — Emerging director Theodore Melfi’s “Hidden Figures” tells a wonderful story about three unknown women who supplied powerful parts of the NASA space race puzzle. In a screenplay co-written with Allison Schroeder and based on the New York Times bestseller by Margot Lee Shetterly, black women buck tough odds in a […][...]


The Top 5 reasons to look forward to Logan

There are always a lot of exciting movies to look forward to when we start a new year, and there aren’t very many titles as interesting as “Logan” for 2017. Believed to be the final film in the Wolverine-centric branch of 20th Century Fox’s “X-Men” movies, it’s set for release on March 3. Despite that […][...]


Review: SMART

— by BEV QUESTAD — If an animal is up a tree, down a sewer pipe, over a cliff, or stuck in ocean quicksand, who do you call? In LA, it is SMART, the Specialized Mobile Animal Rescue Team for Los Angeles Animal Services. I told myself, “Don’t watch it!” — sure this documentary would […][...]


Review: Elle

— by RON WILKINSON — Most mystery thrillers begin with a little mystery and build up the tension until the end when all is explained, to the amazement of the audience. In Isabelle Huppert’s films, the story starts with a little mystery and ends with an even bigger mystery at the end. Paul Verhoeven’s “Elle” […][...]



