 
RSS

Review: SMART: Specialized Mobile Animal Rescue Team

— by BEV QUESTAD —

If an animal is up a tree, down a sewer pipe, over a cliff, or stuck in ocean quicksand, who do you call? In LA, it is SMART, the Specialized Mobile Animal Rescue Team for Los Angeles Animal Services.

I told myself, “Don’t watch it!” — sure this documentary would break me both emotionally and financially. Saving helpless, scared furry animals pulls heartstrings. I thought tragedies would occur, then crying, and then donating. But none of those reactions are possible because SMART has a 100 percent save record and is a city-funded program that is not asking for money.

(CONTINUED)


Review: Elle

— by RON WILKINSON — Most mystery thrillers begin with a little mystery and build up the tension until the end when all is explained, to the amazement of the audience. In Isabelle Huppert’s films, the story starts with a little mystery and ends with an even bigger mystery at the end. Paul Verhoeven’s “Elle” […][...]


Review: The 24 Hour War

— by RON WILKINSON — Directors Nate Adams and Adam Carolla roll out the big guns for this gear head documentary about the toughest and highest stakes feud in auto racing history. The battlefield was Le Mans, a 24-hour race of speed, handling and endurance that has become legend. For those of you who do […][...]


Review: On The Map

— by BEV QUESTAD — When depressed in a dark hole with enemies lurking on all sides, what’s the best antidote? Distraction. Though she had been repeatedly attacked and even though her very existence was entangled in the frozen core of the Cold War conflict, Israel’s people were still hanging on. But times were grim […][...]


Review: The Salesman

— by RON WILKINSON — Writer/director Asghar Farhadi, already known for his simmering “A Separation,” has raised the bar even further with this remarkable story within a story. “The Salesman” stars Shahab Hosseini as theatre director Emad and Taraneh Alidoosti as his wife Rana. Remarkably enough, in Iran, Emad is directing a theatrical production of […][...]


Review: Nocturnal Animals

— by RON WILKINSON — Writer/director Tom Ford’s “Nocturnal Animals” (based on the novel “Tony & Susan” by Austin Wright) comes out of the gate running with his second feature film. The first film, “A Single Man,” was a dark examination of social mores, life styles and life and death choices. “Nocturnal Animals” revisits these […][...]


Review: Jackie

— by RON WILKINSON — Director Pablo Larraín and writer Noah Oppenheim took on a prodigious task when they chose to recreate Camelot in the 21st century. In a way, it was a hopeless task, like asking an actor to play Hitler. Nobody can duplicate the real thing because one simply had to be there. […][...]


Review: Miss Sloane

— by RON WILKINSON — Director John Madden has had better days. After great films like “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” “Captain Corelli’s Mandolin” and “Shakespeare in Love,” this one is a clinker. The direction is fine but the movie is terminally hampered by the screenplay of debut penman Jonathan Perera. During the crucial first […][...]


Office Christmas Party: Three Trailers

— by JESSIKA OWENS — Anybody who has ever had an office job can probably safely say they have fantasized about letting loose and just destroying the office in a drunken rage whilst watching co-workers act like bumbling fools. Perhaps I’m speaking for myself, but it sounds fun in my brain as well as to […][...]



← Previous Entries