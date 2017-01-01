— by RON WILKINSON —

Emerging director Theodore Melfi’s “Hidden Figures” tells a wonderful story about three unknown women who supplied powerful parts of the NASA space race puzzle. In a screenplay co-written with Allison Schroeder and based on the New York Times bestseller by Margot Lee Shetterly, black women buck tough odds in a milieu dominated by white males. As it turns out, they have a lot in common with the men around them, who end up placing the intelligence and work ethic of the women above race.

The movie stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe, math geniuses plucked from their hometowns and beckoned to America’s fledgling space program. Henson plays Katherine G. Johnson, the character who, rightly or wrongly, gets most of the screen time. As the movie tells the story, she is the math machine of the trio. (CONTINUED)