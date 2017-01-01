— by BEV QUESTAD —

If an animal is up a tree, down a sewer pipe, over a cliff, or stuck in ocean quicksand, who do you call? In LA, it is SMART, the Specialized Mobile Animal Rescue Team for Los Angeles Animal Services.

I told myself, “Don’t watch it!” — sure this documentary would break me both emotionally and financially. Saving helpless, scared furry animals pulls heartstrings. I thought tragedies would occur, then crying, and then donating. But none of those reactions are possible because SMART has a 100 percent save record and is a city-funded program that is not asking for money.

