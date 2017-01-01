— by RON WILKINSON —

It is hard to imagine anyone not being thrilled to sit on an ice floe in the pristine Antarctic and have penguins file past you, casually diving into the ice-slushy water for an afternoon meal. Watching this movie, it is hard not to feel sad knowing that this kind of unspoiled wilderness is rapidly disappearing.

The reason the wildlife are so friendly is because there are so few humans. As “Antarctica: Ice and Sky” writer/director Luc Jacquet previously illustrated in his Oscar-winning “March of the Penguins” (Best Documentary 2006), the minus 70 dF temperatures are hard enough for the penguins, and quite lethal for humans. (CONTINUED)