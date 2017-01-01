 
Review: Live by Night

— by RON WILKINSON —

Ben Affleck gave this one a good shot. He directed the movie, wrote the screenplay (based on the novel by Dennis Lehane) and played the lead role. Two out of three is not bad, but as gangster Joe Coughlin, he is not James Caan’s Sonny Corleone.

Nor is he trying to be. Coughlin is an unwilling gangster, forced to do the wrong thing because a mob kingpin disappeared his girl (played by a dressed-to-the-nines Sienna Miller). Is that the right thing, or the wrong thing? Hard to say, but either Affleck plays and writes Coughlin as good, or plays and writes him as bad. It is almost impossible to do both. Unless you are Humphrey Bogart in “Casablanca” — and those are hard shoes to fill. (CONTINUED)


Review: Patriots Day

— by RON WILKINSON — You gotta love Mark Wahlberg as a bad boy cop. He reprises his role from “The Departed” with aplomb as sergeant Tommy Saunders of the Boston PD. He is on probation for some unstated breech of cop protocol, probably having to do with mouthing off, and has a bad knee. […][...]


Review: Cameraperson

— by RON WILKINSON — Kirsten Johnson’s mega-documentary “Cameraperson” was built by taking clips from the many spectacular documentaries she has filmed and rolling them into one. Even if most of the clips appear to be the least interesting parts of her past docs, there is abundant inspiration. The movie includes pieces of the most […][...]


Review: Hidden Figures

— by RON WILKINSON — Emerging director Theodore Melfi’s “Hidden Figures” tells a wonderful story about three unknown women who supplied powerful parts of the NASA space race puzzle. In a screenplay co-written with Allison Schroeder and based on the New York Times bestseller by Margot Lee Shetterly, black women buck tough odds in a […][...]


The Top 5 reasons to look forward to Logan

There are always a lot of exciting movies to look forward to when we start a new year, and there aren’t very many titles as interesting as “Logan” for 2017. Believed to be the final film in the Wolverine-centric branch of 20th Century Fox’s “X-Men” movies, it’s set for release on March 3. Despite that […][...]


Review: SMART

— by BEV QUESTAD — If an animal is up a tree, down a sewer pipe, over a cliff, or stuck in ocean quicksand, who do you call? In LA, it is SMART, the Specialized Mobile Animal Rescue Team for Los Angeles Animal Services. I told myself, “Don’t watch it!” — sure this documentary would […][...]


Review: Elle

— by RON WILKINSON — Most mystery thrillers begin with a little mystery and build up the tension until the end when all is explained, to the amazement of the audience. In Isabelle Huppert’s films, the story starts with a little mystery and ends with an even bigger mystery at the end. Paul Verhoeven’s “Elle” […][...]


Review: The 24 Hour War

— by RON WILKINSON — Directors Nate Adams and Adam Carolla roll out the big guns for this gear head documentary about the toughest and highest stakes feud in auto racing history. The battlefield was Le Mans, a 24-hour race of speed, handling and endurance that has become legend. For those of you who do […][...]


Review: On The Map

— by BEV QUESTAD — When depressed in a dark hole with enemies lurking on all sides, what’s the best antidote? Distraction. Though she had been repeatedly attacked and even though her very existence was entangled in the frozen core of the Cold War conflict, Israel’s people were still hanging on. But times were grim […][...]



