— by BEV QUESTAD —

Edvard Munch did not paint just one version of “The Scream.” He painted four. His essential Norwegian character cannot avert his eyes from life’s true circumstance and man’s grotesque nature within it. He chooses not to fabricate an illusion to help disguise the depths of human failure, but starkly faces it in raw horror.

Ibsen, writing 10 years before Munch paints, sets the truth and the illusion side by side and shows that in telling the truth, in facing what is, the horror is too great for us to handle. But like a determined, honest Norwegian, he still courageously drags us to the well, the dark abyss, and forces our heads to look down and see the truth as it is. (CONTINUED)