— by BEV QUESTAD —

The Online Film Critics Society (OFCS), representing nearly 300 continually vetted online film journalists, historians and scholars worldwide, with one-third based outside the US, has announced the winners of its 2023 film awards.

Founded in 1997, members of the OFCS explore the nature of film from historical, sociological, political, emotional, technical, and other distinct perspectives, appreciating film as a medium for art as well as entertainment.

All OFCS members are required to nominate and vote. There was no marketing, incentives or gifts sent to members to affect their input. The films nominated are in alphabetical order. Those marked with an asterisk won.



Best Picture

Anatomy of a Fall

Asteroid City

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

May December

* Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest



Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Nimona

Robot Dreams

* Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem



Best Director

* Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song – Past Lives



Best Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

* Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction



Best Actress

* Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things



Best Supporting Actor

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

* Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Charles Melton – May December

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things



Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Rachel McAdams – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Julianne Moore – May December

* Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers



Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

* The Holdovers

May December

Past Lives



Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Killers of the Flower Moon

* Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest



Best Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

* Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Cinematography

Asteroid City

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

* Oppenheimer

Poor Things



Best Original Score

Killers of the Flower Moon

* Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Zone of Interest



Best Production Design

Asteroid City

* Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things



Best Costume Design

Asteroid City

* Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things



Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

* Oppenheimer

Poor Things



Best Feature Debut

Raven Jackson – All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Cord Jefferson – American Fiction

Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou – Talk to Me

A.V. Rockwell – A Thousand and One

* Celine Song – Past Lives



Best Film Not in the English Language

* Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

The Zone of Interest



Best Documentary

* 20 Days in Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Kokomo City

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie





BEV QUESTAD has been an OFCS member since 2011.

. . .

Join us on Facebook at

http://www.facebook.com/itsjustmovies!



