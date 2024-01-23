The Online Film Critics Society (OFCS), representing nearly 300 continually vetted online film journalists, historians and scholars worldwide, with one-third based outside the US, has announced the winners of its 2023 film awards.
Founded in 1997, members of the OFCS explore the nature of film from historical, sociological, political, emotional, technical, and other distinct perspectives, appreciating film as a medium for art as well as entertainment.
All OFCS members are required to nominate and vote. There was no marketing, incentives or gifts sent to members to affect their input. The films nominated are in alphabetical order. Those marked with an asterisk won.
Best Picture
Anatomy of a Fall
Asteroid City
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
May December
* Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Animated Feature
The Boy and the Heron
Nimona
Robot Dreams
* Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Best Director
* Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Greta Gerwig – Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song – Past Lives
Best Actor
Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
* Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Best Actress
* Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee – Past Lives
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best Supporting Actor
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
* Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Charles Melton – May December
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Rachel McAdams – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Julianne Moore – May December
* Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
* The Holdovers
May December
Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction
Killers of the Flower Moon
* Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
* Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Cinematography
Asteroid City
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
* Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Original Score
Killers of the Flower Moon
* Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Zone of Interest
Best Production Design
Asteroid City
* Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Costume Design
Asteroid City
* Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
* Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Feature Debut
Raven Jackson – All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
Cord Jefferson – American Fiction
Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou – Talk to Me
A.V. Rockwell – A Thousand and One
* Celine Song – Past Lives
Best Film Not in the English Language
* Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
The Zone of Interest
Best Documentary
* 20 Days in Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Kokomo City
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
BEV QUESTAD has been an OFCS member since 2011.
. . .
Join us on Facebook at
http://www.facebook.com/itsjustmovies!