— by WILLIAM STERR —

Felix (Diego Tinoco – “Muzzle”) has finally made it to the US after a grueling – and expensive – trek from his native Uruguay. He meets his cousin, who’s already made it here, and together they go to seek work – Felix’s first step on a climb to improve his family’s life back in his home country.

The cousin gets selected for day work, but Felix does not. Left alone in a strange country, he ends up being befriended by an Aussie-American, Donnie Boy (Luke Hemsworth), who offers him and an older worker, Alfonso (Hemke Madera), a job for the day. They soon discover they are digging a hole to bury four gang member – plus an innocent rancher who is murdered on the spot.

Alfonso suddenly becomes a man of action, taking out (but not killing) Donnie Boy and his boss, Steve Hoskins. Felix and Alfonso escape in the gangsters’ Cadillac. Unbeknownst to them, the car is loaded with cartel money.

This is the beginning of a high tension, bloody romp through the familiar territory of some not-so- innocent guys thrown together to survive the henchmen of Mexican cartels. Except Felix is actually an innocent.

There’s a lot of blood, several innocent victims, some plot twists, and plenty of hard-boiled dialogue as we watch a wounded Felix escape one close call after another. We also get to learn his personal story and discover Alfonso is much more than an unemployed, unpapered immigrant. He is willing to die in order to redeem a life of crime, and give Felix another chance at life.

This movie, with story and direction by John Stalberg Jr. is not unusual in that the story is a familiar trope of action flicks. However, the script by the team of Nick Turner and Rex New is tight and interesting, with good performances by all involved. This includes the smaller parts of a go-to car supplier played by Thomas Jane, and a veterinarian/crime doctor played by Nick Cassavettes.

The editing is tight, and the sound track is appropriate – even entertaining with an evangelical radio preacher blasting about sin and retribution as these unrepentant sinners hunt down their victims.

For those into shoot-em-up crime movies, this will be a hit. The body count isn’t anywhere near “John Wick,” but there’s more blood.







Note: This film is something of a homecoming, considering Stalberg, Tinoco and Madera also did “Muzzle” in 2023, as did the cinematographer and editor.



Credits

Director: John Stalberg Jr.

Writers: John Stalberg Jr., Nick Turner, Rex New

Producers: David Frigerio, Roy Scott, John Stalberg, Jr.

Cinematographer: Pieter Vermeer

Editor: Bella Erikson

Music: Nima Fakhrara

Runtime: One hour, 32 minutes

Availability: Theaters and on demand, Jan. 26, 2024

