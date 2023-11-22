— by BEV QUESTAD —

Tourists and locals stroll up the garden path winding through Telegraph Hill, soaking in the lush mixture of plants, bushes, trees, vines and colorful flowers. They see a long-haired man up in the sun-filtered tree canopy mobbed by exotically vibrant red and green cherry-headed conure parrots. He is feeding them while they are on his head, arms and right hand. He is the St. Francis of Telegraph Hill and this is a beautiful film about him, a tender-hearted seeker in harmony with nature.

The children and adults on the path below the tree canopy ask the man up in the trees, Mark Bittner, questions which he kindly answers? How many birds are there? Are the parrots yours? Do they ever go into your house? If you stopped feeding them would they go somewhere else? Would they even survive? Does the city pay you to take care of them?

Bittner was originally from Washington State, but he left years ago to find himself and his destiny. He thought he’d be a writer, then a musician. But after traveling Europe and spending 14 years on the San Francisco streets, fate ended up finding him a free place to live amidst the parrots in the magical gardens winding up Telegraph Hill.

He observes these wild parrots and tells people about them. He takes the sick and injured birds into his house and nurses them. When he plays his guitar they sway and dance to the music.

After years of unemployment and living on the streets, Mark is accepted by these wild parrots, especially by the one he has named Conner, who is a blue-crowned conure and not of the same species as the others. This means he has no mate and isn’t fully accepted by the rest.

How Mark sees Conner and the rest of the parrots might be a little bit how he sees himself. None of them are native to California, They nest where space is available. And especially like Bittner, they value freedom.

Bittner investigates how the wild parrots, native to south Ecuador and Peru, might have formed this 45-bird flock. Parrot legends differ: escaped pets, open cage door in a pet store, escape during transfer, etc.

The filmmaker, Judy Irving, documents Mark’s relationship with the parrots as well as his kindness, compassion and harmony with nature. His relationship with the parrots is captivating, as is Judy’s patient, slow camera. The music she has attached to her film makes the viewing an oasis of peace, beauty, and hope.

Originally premiering 20 years ago, “The Wild Parrots of Telegraphy Hill” has been restored and remastered with a 5.1 surround sound mix. In 2003, it opened to rave reviews, grossing more than $3 million. This was also the year of the US invasion of Iraq. Absolutely non-political and filled with beauty and harmony, “The Wild Parrots of Telegraphy Hill” is a soothing reminder that another path, another way of life, may be possible if you seek it.









Credits

Produced, directed, filmed and edited: Judy Irving.

Add’l photography: James Attwood, Mark Bittner, Jacquelyne Cordes and Howard Munson

Based on Mark Bittner’s memoir of same name

Featuring: Mark Bittner (human) and parrots: Connor (blue-crowned conure), Olive (mitred conure), Mingus, Picasso & Sophie, Pushkin, and Tupelo (cherry-headed conures)

Original Music: Chris Michie

Production Sound: Jaime Kibben

Sound Editor and Re-Recording Mixer: Samuel Lehmer

Mixing Facility: Skywalker Sound

4K Digital Restoration: Academy Film Archive, 4K UHD scan

Sarah Lemarie & Judy Irving, restoration

Gary Coates, color finishing, grain reduction

Samuel Lehmer, audio conversions, 5.1 mix

Release: Nov. 17, 2023

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/849992597

Official website and how to view: https://markbittner.net/upcoming-2023-24-screenings/

“The Wild Parrots of Telegraph Hill”: Genesis Award, Outstanding Documentary Feature, Humane Society of the United States; Christopher Award (national humanitarian award); Audience Awards at the Ashland, Maine, and Black Bear Film Festivals; Best Independent Film, International Wildlife Film Festival.

. . .

