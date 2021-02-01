Not only do they help to come up with aussie online pokies themes, movies are one way that you can get all the motivation you need to start your business. There are a lot of business-themed movies based on real life that can help you push yourself up and stay motivated.

To make it even more inspiring, a lot of them have been made on real life events.

“The Pursuit of Happyness”

Will Smith and his son, Jaden, definitely gave us very moving performances in “The Pursuit of Happyness.” They managed to fit into the roles of the Gardner family perfectly. The movie made so much noise and even landed both the Smith and the Gardner family on Oprah. Overall, the movie teaches the importance of persistence and perseverance in order to achieve your goals.

“The Big Short”

The Big Short is star-studded to be sure. The movie – which stars the likes of Brad Pitt, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Christian Bale, Marisa Tomei and so many more – is also based on a true story and was released back in 2015. The movie talks about how financial experts managed to make a breakthrough on the housing market in the US. The movie’s time frame was from the mid-2000s.

“Steve Jobs”

Steve Job's death shook the whole market. He had managed to make quite a breakthrough as the cofounder of Apple, but this movie will give you a more personal view of his life and how he went on to become one of the wealthiest men in the world. Michael Fassbender manages to pull of his role quite convincingly. You can stream the movie on the different online movie sites like Netflix.

“The Social Network”

This movie, based on Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, will teach how the road to success can cost you a lot of relationships along the way (even as his social media network has become one of the largest in the world).

