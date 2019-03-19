— by BEV QUESTAD —

A forest in Lithuania has a long wooden staircase leading to a viewing platform. Visitors from all over the world come to this spot. Lithuanian director Rugilė Barzdžiukaitė records visitor conversations on the platform and lets these voices tell the story of the cormorant, a bird whose nest-building and acidic feces are stripping forests bare.

From the perspective of the tourist comments, the viewer recognizes the debate. Should we enter the ecosystem and kill the birds, or let them denude our forests as nature take its course?

“Acid Forest” can be viewed on March 21 at the 2019 Portland Film Festival.







Credits

Website: https://neonrealism.lt/acid-forest/

Country: Lithuania

Languages: Lithuanian | English | German | French | Finnish with English subtitles

Release Date: 4 August 2018 (Switzerland)

Director, cinematographer, editor: Rugilė Barzdžiukaitė

Sound director, assistant director, drone operator, climber: Dovydas Korba

Sound mixer: Jonas Maksvytis



