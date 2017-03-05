— by BEV QUESTAD —

The results of the 40th annual Portland International Film Festival Audience Awards are in. With 98 feature films, 66 shorts and an audience of close to 35,000, winning overall for Best Narrative was “Truman,” a poignant story of friendship at the end of life.

However, the most touted film and winner of Best Documentary was the festival opener, “I’m Not Your Negro,” a collaboration with footage exploring racial prejudice from the US, France, Belgium and Switzerland directed by Raoul Peck.

Though the voting is impossibly unscientific, since it’s impossible for all viewers to see every film, the top four winners in every category represent superior work in an increasingly growing diverse film industry.



Best Narrative Feature

1. Truman / Spain / dir. Cesc Gay

2. Land of Mine / Denmark/Germany / dir. Martin Zandvliet

3. Heidi / Germany/Switzerland/South Africa / dir. Alain Gsponer

4. The Invisible Guest / Spain / dir. Oriol Paulo



Best Documentary Feature

1. I Am Not Your Negro / US/France/Belgium/Switzerland / dir. Raoul Peck

2. Obit / US / dir. Vanessa Gould

3. Abacus: Small Enough to Jail / US / dir. Steve James

4. Buzz One Four / US / dir. Matt McCormick



Best First Feature

1. My Life as a Zucchini / Switzerland/France / dir. Claude Barras

2. Alive & Kicking / US/Sweden / dir. Susan Glatzer

3. The World of Us / South Korea / dir. Ga-Eun Yoon

4. The Land of the Enlightened / Belgium/Ireland/Netherlands / dir. Pieter-Jan De Pue



Best Animated Feature

1. My Life as a Zucchini / Switzerland/France / dir. Claude Barras

2. Louise by the Shore / France / dir. Jean-François Laguionie

3. Window Horses / Canada / dir. Ann Marie Fleming

4. Revengeance / United States / dir. Bill Plympton, Jim Lujan

Best Short Film

1. Incendio / Portland, OR / dir. Slater Dixon

2. Thanks for Dancing / Norway / dir. Henrik Martin Dahlsbakken

3. Paniek! / Netherlands / dir. Joost Lieuwma, Daan Velsink

4. One, Two Tree / Switzerland/France / dir. Yulia Aronova



Best Oregon Short Film

1. Incendio / Portland, OR / dir. Slater Dixon

2. The Child and the Dead / Portland, OR / dir. Karina & Marc Ripper

3. Kuwepo / Portland, OR / dir. Jan Haaken

4. Your Move / Portland, OR / dir. Rollyn Stafford

Best of Masters sidebar

The Olive Tree / Spain/Germany / dir. Icíar Bollaín



Best of PIFF After Dark sidebar

The Invisible Guest / Spain / dir. Oriol Paulo

Best of Ways of Seeing sidebar

The Dreamed Ones / Germany/Austria / dir. Ruth Beckermann



Best of Films for Families sidebar

Heidi / Germany/Switzerland/South Africa / dir. Alain Gsponer



Best of Global Panorama sidebar

Train Driver’s Diary / Serbia/Croatia / dir. Milos Radovic



The Northwest Film Center (NFC), a regional media arts organization located in Portland, Ore., presents a variety of films, educational programs and workshops year-round from its home-base at the Portland Art Museum.

Coinciding each year with the Portland Jazz Festival, NFC’s annual Portland International Film Festival’s popularity and prestige is supported by LAIKA, Regal Entertainment Group, Willamette Week, Delta, Pat & Trudy Ritz, Elk Cove Vineyards, Montinore Estate, Pike Road, Provenance Hotels, Sundance Now, Shudder, Travel Portland, Whole Foods, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., TV5MONDE, and others.







. . .

Join us on Facebook at

http://www.facebook.com/itsjustmovies!



