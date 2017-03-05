The results of the 40th annual Portland International Film Festival Audience Awards are in. With 98 feature films, 66 shorts and an audience of close to 35,000, winning overall for Best Narrative was “Truman,” a poignant story of friendship at the end of life.
However, the most touted film and winner of Best Documentary was the festival opener, “I’m Not Your Negro,” a collaboration with footage exploring racial prejudice from the US, France, Belgium and Switzerland directed by Raoul Peck.
Though the voting is impossibly unscientific, since it’s impossible for all viewers to see every film, the top four winners in every category represent superior work in an increasingly growing diverse film industry.
Best Narrative Feature
1. Truman / Spain / dir. Cesc Gay
2. Land of Mine / Denmark/Germany / dir. Martin Zandvliet
3. Heidi / Germany/Switzerland/South Africa / dir. Alain Gsponer
4. The Invisible Guest / Spain / dir. Oriol Paulo
Best Documentary Feature
1. I Am Not Your Negro / US/France/Belgium/Switzerland / dir. Raoul Peck
2. Obit / US / dir. Vanessa Gould
3. Abacus: Small Enough to Jail / US / dir. Steve James
4. Buzz One Four / US / dir. Matt McCormick
Best First Feature
1. My Life as a Zucchini / Switzerland/France / dir. Claude Barras
2. Alive & Kicking / US/Sweden / dir. Susan Glatzer
3. The World of Us / South Korea / dir. Ga-Eun Yoon
4. The Land of the Enlightened / Belgium/Ireland/Netherlands / dir. Pieter-Jan De Pue
Best Animated Feature
1. My Life as a Zucchini / Switzerland/France / dir. Claude Barras
2. Louise by the Shore / France / dir. Jean-François Laguionie
3. Window Horses / Canada / dir. Ann Marie Fleming
4. Revengeance / United States / dir. Bill Plympton, Jim Lujan
Best Short Film
1. Incendio / Portland, OR / dir. Slater Dixon
2. Thanks for Dancing / Norway / dir. Henrik Martin Dahlsbakken
3. Paniek! / Netherlands / dir. Joost Lieuwma, Daan Velsink
4. One, Two Tree / Switzerland/France / dir. Yulia Aronova
Best Oregon Short Film
1. Incendio / Portland, OR / dir. Slater Dixon
2. The Child and the Dead / Portland, OR / dir. Karina & Marc Ripper
3. Kuwepo / Portland, OR / dir. Jan Haaken
4. Your Move / Portland, OR / dir. Rollyn Stafford
Best of Masters sidebar
The Olive Tree / Spain/Germany / dir. Icíar Bollaín
Best of PIFF After Dark sidebar
The Invisible Guest / Spain / dir. Oriol Paulo
Best of Ways of Seeing sidebar
The Dreamed Ones / Germany/Austria / dir. Ruth Beckermann
Best of Films for Families sidebar
Heidi / Germany/Switzerland/South Africa / dir. Alain Gsponer
Best of Global Panorama sidebar
Train Driver’s Diary / Serbia/Croatia / dir. Milos Radovic
The Northwest Film Center (NFC), a regional media arts organization located in Portland, Ore., presents a variety of films, educational programs and workshops year-round from its home-base at the Portland Art Museum.
Coinciding each year with the Portland Jazz Festival, NFC’s annual Portland International Film Festival’s popularity and prestige is supported by LAIKA, Regal Entertainment Group, Willamette Week, Delta, Pat & Trudy Ritz, Elk Cove Vineyards, Montinore Estate, Pike Road, Provenance Hotels, Sundance Now, Shudder, Travel Portland, Whole Foods, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., TV5MONDE, and others.
