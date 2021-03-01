— by LYNETTE CARRINGTON —

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants boasts locations in multiple U.S. states with outstanding wines, a signature wine club, tasting rooms and restaurants. Cooper’s Hawk has also been the wine partner of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards since 2018. The SAG Awards are a little more laid back than the Academy Awards and boast tables of celebrities and Hollywood players enjoying food and wine during the official ceremony. The next SAG Awards will take place Sunday, April 4.

The partnership between the SAG Awards and Cooper’s Hawk started organically. Marketing specialist for Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants, Erin Vainer explains, “Our marketing and winemaking teams put together a collection of wines for them to try, shipped them to LA and the relationship blossomed from there.”

Cooper’s Hawk supports the SAG Awards each year continue as their wine partner in 2021. “Each year, we create a custom blend with co-branded label exclusively for the awards that is served on the show tables that evening and at the gala,” says Vainer, “In addition, that same wine is available to Cooper’s Hawk Wine Club Members as their Wine of the Month and can be sampled across all 44 restaurant locations.” Cooper’s Hawk has also proudly supported the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Patron of the Artists Awards each year as well serving as the official wine partner.

Vainer continues, “Each year, we develop a unique custom red wine for the awards. But to compliment, we serve a selection of other wines from our portfolio which have included Cooper’s Hawk Lux Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, Cooper’s Hawk Lux Sparkling and Camille Brave.”







Cooper’s Hawk Master Sommelier Emily Wines (yes, that is really her last name) helps pair Cooper’s Hawk wines with the SAG dinner menu. “The SAG Awards defers to her expertise as Master Sommelier to curate a tasting experience that is both fun and elegant,” says Vainer.

“Apart from our great tasting wines, the similarity between missions was compelling and important to both SAG Awards and Cooper’s Hawk,” explains Vainer. “Cooper’s Hawk is home to the largest wine club in the world and our members are passionate about exploring life’s riches including food, wine, art and travel. In the end, connecting people and building community is the true mission of our CEO/Founder, Tim McEnery. Both SAG-AFTRA and the Screen Actors Guild Awards are community-driven organizations with a mission to recognize and support artists, actors and their work. The like-minded passion that reflects the mission of both Cooper’s Hawk and SAG Awards led to a naturally fitting partnership.”

Cooper’s Hawk wines take center stage on each table at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and two peripheral bars. Vainer says, “Wines are also served at the after party giving guests an opportunity to continue the Cooper’s Hawk experience all evening.”

What would an awards ceremony be without some tasteful swag? “In 2021, nominated actors and other special recipients will receive an exclusive ‘watch box’ filled with snacks, wine accessories, and the official SAG Awards wine compliments of Cooper’s Hawk,” explains Vainer. “They will also find an official 2021 SAG Awards Menu, shopping list and recipes curated by Cooper’s Hawk Chef Matthew McMillin. Because of the pandemic, both brands wanted to create a fun experience incorporating food, wine and the awards.”

“This year we are looking forward to bringing the SAG Awards celebration home,” finishes Vainer. “We are going to be rolling out items like the 2021 SAG Awards Menu to allow fans of Cooper’s Hawk and the SAG Awards to celebrate at home just like the actors. And we’ll be working with the SAG Awards to create other ways to participate via social media.”







The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards® will be simulcast on TNT and TBS 9 p.m. (EST) Sunday, April 4, 2021. An encore will air on TNT at 11 p.m. (ET) that same evening. For a full schedule and list of nominees visit www.sagawards.org.

For more information on Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants visit www.chwinery.com.

