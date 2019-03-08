When one thinks of horror movies, the first thing that might come to mind is that nothing good ever comes from the terrifying moments. The horrifying experience brings about feelings of anxiety, fear or intense.

So, who would ever consider watching a horror movie for health benefits? Well, grab the opportunity and enjoy the health benefits that come with watching horror movies?

Watch a horror movie and burn calories

Most people share a love-hate relationship with horror movies, and perhaps you have conducted countless debates in your mind on whether to watch these terrifying movies or not. Do it to pass time but also living health.

Have you been searching for the best way to burn those unwanted calories? It's simple. Just 90 minutes of watching horror movies can burn up to 113 calories for you. This is equivalent to the calories you would burn on a 30-minute walk. When you get scared, your adrenaline pumping gets faster, thereby burning those calories.

Cope with anxiety by watching that scariest movie

Each time you sit down, get a bowl of popcorn and play a terrifying movie, it is entirely your choice and decision. Even if you have been coerced into it, at the end of the day it’s you who chose to sit down and watch. Instead, you could have chosen a different movie or a different experience. That voluntary option is good for those who cannot cope with anxiety.

When we watch a horrifying movie, a fight or a flight response is triggered in our brains, this, in turn, pumps up the adrenaline, cortisone and glucose. The more you watch such films, the more your brain will get used to the feeling. The levels of feeling anxious will decrease.

Horror movies are not as bad as we think. So, sit back and embrace the health benefits that are triggered by these movies.

