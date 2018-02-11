Horror movies are one of the fastest growing trends in the world. A very large proportion of the world population loves these movies. And some of the top horror-themed flicks are now earning just as much as the top blockbusters in all other genres.

The World Gone Crazy

A Safe Adrenalin Rush

There are more than enough things on the face of the planet that you can do to get an adrenalin rush. Some of the things you can do alone while others you have to pay for. Usually, when it comes to getting real action, the heart-stopping type, you have to pay to remain safe. By paying, you give someone else of the burden of making sure that you do not die. Horror movies are the safest form of this type of activity.

A good horror movie has to cause you to feel emotions and feelings that you are not used to every day. At the very least, a standard horror movie should leave you unsettled. Maybe you will not be as unsettled as after bungee jumping, but somewhere in that region. Definitely, a sense of panic has to be induced. Because if you watch a horror movie and no dread come over you, then it wasn’t worth the time.

When an audience is captivated by the terrifying events occurring in the story, then the storytellers have succeeded in their quest. To come up with a truly shocking film, everyone involved has to give their all. When this happens, and especially if there is a decent twist at the end of the film, then horror fans will love it.

