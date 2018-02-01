— by CRAIG SMITH —

You may wish to begin your reading list for this year with these five books before they get adapted for the big screen in 2018. The new year may just have begun, but there are already a number of exciting films to look out for, especially those that started life as a book.

So, make sure that you have brushed up on these titles as soon as you can in order to enjoy the movies properly when they get released.



Horse Soldiers by Doug Stanton

“Horse Soldiers” needs to be No. 1 on your reading list. The adaptation – a film titled “12 Strong” – was released on Jan. 19.

Both are based on the true-life events of group of soldiers who entered Afghanistan on horseback, secretly, after the tragedy of September 11. The story combines the use of older strategies for cavalry warfare with those of modern technology in telling the tale of how these soldiers had to bear the fate of the war on their shoulders whilst also trying to win over the hearts and minds of local townspeople.

Jerry Bruckheimer produced the movie, which stars Chris Hemsworth alongside his wife, Elsa Pataky.



Annihilation by Jeff Vandermeer

Four women make their way into Area X, a dangerous place, in this film, the first part of a trilogy of movies. The regular rules of nature do not apply in Area X, and this means that lots of drama and action await them.

With Natalie Portman and Oscar Isaac in leading roles, “Annihilation” comes out on Feb. 23.



Every Day by David Levithan

This is the first novel for young adults to make it onto the list, and “Every Day” has us following the adventures of A, a person who wakes up each morning in a new human body, with a brand-new life before him. The lifestyle A has carefully set up for himself to cope with this fact gets compromised, however, when he wakes up in the body of someone called Justin and meets Rhiannon, his girlfriend. We can look forward to a release date of Feb. 23 for this film, too.



Red Sparrow by Jason Matthews

While we may not bet getting a movie about Black Widow anytime in the near future, this modern-day Russian spy film comes close enough. The main character, Dominika, goes from being a prima ballerina who lives in tutus and sports clothes, to a spy for Russia, and ends up falling in love with an American CIA agent along the way. We can look forward to comparing the book to the film when it debuts on March 2. “Red Sparrow” stars Jennifer Lawrence and Joel Edgerton.



A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L’Engle

Disney is adapting the second young adult/children’s novel on the list, “A Wrinkle in Time,” and the film is set to star Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling, among others. The novel has us following Meg Murry, her younger brother, her friend Calvin and Charles Wallace as they try to save Meg’s dad, who vanished while doing time travel experiments. The movie will be hitting our theatres on March 9.

