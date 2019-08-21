Most people like to watch movies to help them relax mainly because movies enable them to escape their realities. The good thing about movies is that there are so many genres to suit everyone’s needs. They also come with different lessons for different kind of situations. To date, hundreds of thousands of movies have been released and some of them stand out. This is because they carry such unique storylines.

In this article, we look at a few films that are not only mind-thrilling but also very mind-twisting and will leave you thinking.



“Memento” (2000)

Believe us, Christopher Nolan’s “Memento”is one of the most complex movies to have ever been released. It has a lot of unexpected plot twists that will leave you scratching your head, but keep you entertained at the same time.

Leonard (Guy Pearce) suffers from anterograde amnesia. In the movie, he searches for the person who raped, as well as murdered, his wife, leaving him with the memory loss condition. In his search, he is guided by tattoos, notes and Polaroids. Unfortunately, Leonard can’t create new memories because his condition is characterised by sudden short-term memory loss.

However, his flashbacks reveal something unexpected. In fact, it's so twisted to a point where Leonard's condition makes him kill a person that he is not looking for. Confused? Don't worry, we were, too. As it turns out [spoiler alert], the person who killed his wife was actually him. The story is narrated backwards which is quite confusing and also helps to make it a masterpiece.



“Orphan” (2009)

In Jaume Collet-Serra’s “Orphan,” a 9-year-old performs some violent and sexual crimes. A young couple, who recently suffered a miscarriage, visit an orphanage where they meet Esther, who prefers to be alone, but they are drawn in by her intelligence and charm. They adopt her and soon after, the horror begins.

As you watch the movie, you may begin to analyze the psychological development of adopted children. This bone-chilling film will help you understand that adopted children are often ignored, neglected or belittled, which usually makes them lash out in anger.



