Rey took her first steps into a larger world in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and will continue her epic journey with Finn, Poe and Luke Skywalker in the next chapter of the continuing Star Wars saga, “Star Wars: Episode VIII,” which began principal photography at Pinewood Studios in London on Feb. 15.

“Star Wars: Episode VIII,” which is written and directed by Rian Johnson, continues the storylines introduced in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

The sequel welcomes back cast members Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie and Andy Serkis New cast members will include Academy Award winner Benicio Del Toro, Academy Award nominee Laura Dern and talented newcomer Kelly Marie Tran.





“Star Wars: Episode VIII” is produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin and Tom Karnowski. Joining the production crew will be some of the industry’s top talent, including Steve Yedlin (Director of Photography), Bob Ducsay (Editor), Rick Heinrichs (Production Designer), Peter Swords King (Hair and Make-Up Designer), and Mary Vernieu (US Casting Director). They will be joining returning crew members Pippa Anderson (Co-Producer, VP Post Production), Neal Scanlan (Creature & Droid FX Creative Supervisor), Michael Kaplan (Costume Designer), Jamie Wilkinson (Prop Master), Chris Corbould (SFX Supervisor), Rob Inch (Stunt Coordinator), Ben Morris (VFX Supervisor), and Nina Gold (UK Casting Director).

“Star Wars: Episode VIII” is scheduled for release on Dec. 15, 2017.



