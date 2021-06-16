The big screen is never short of a fresh rom-com or two year after year. Aside from the apparent romance titles, the films are full of other memorable dating scenes that make us laugh and cry for various reasons. So, without further ado, here’s a list of our favorite on-screen dates for your viewing pleasure – some are meet-cutes, some feature breakups, and some include falling in love with roulette online games on their phones.



“Once” (making sweet music)

The entire film – directed by John Carney and nominated for an Academy Award in 2007 – is essentially one extended date. The heart of the matter is a guy and a lady who never admit what is so obvious to see. We first fell in love with the anonymous couple in a Dublin music shop, and we are pretty sure they started to fall in love with each other, too.



“Wall-E” (silence is golden)

When everyone’s favourite garbage compactor finally captures the attention of the white bot, he gets the silent treatment. But no Pixar character has ever been more chivalrous than Wall-E, who puts the safety of the inanimate Eve ahead of his own.

The impromptu gondola ride through mucky rivers was our favorite part. This sequence of dates may end up being a little one-sided for Wall-E, but we all know what happens when that happens.



“Crazy, Stupid, Love.” (deconstructing the date)

Hannah (Emma Stone) returns to the attractive stranger’s apartment after first refusing Jacob’s (Ryan Gosling) advances at a nearby bar at the online casino. The man never has to strain to bring a woman home, so she sets out to unravel Jacob’s winning formula – only to discover Patrick Swayze is his secret weapon, which fascinates Hannah.



“Roman Holiday” (the Spanish Steps)

“How about you take some time for yourself? Live on the edge. Please take the entire day!” It’s difficult to say no when Gregory Peck makes you an offer like that.

And when Audrey Hepburn adds, “I’d like to walk in the rain… maybe some excitement…,” well it’s difficult to dismiss the possibility of excitement when dealing with an icon like Hepburn.

