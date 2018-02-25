— by BEV QUESTAD —

In Nepal, the white sun in their flag signifies the fierce resolve of the Nepali people. A well-crafted allegory, this important film is the story of their passionate struggle for democracy.

Two brothers of opposing parties must bury their father, the leader of their village who wanted to die under the flag of the monarchy. While the old traditional men of the village lament that they are too old to carry the father’s body to the cremation site, the two brothers haggle over politics.

Tangental Nepali issues are represented by a beautiful woman, abandoned during the war, her fatherless daughter, who can’t attend school without a birth certificate, and a boy, orphaned by Maoists.

“The White Sun” – executive produced by actor, producer and humanitarian Danny Glover – is Nepal’s official submission for the Academy Awards Foreign Language Film. It is featured Monday, Feb. 26, at the 2018 Portland International Film Festival.







Credits

Director: Deepak Rauniyar

Writers: Deepak Rauniyar and David Barker

Producers: Deepak Rauniyar, Joslyn Barnes, Tsering Rhitar Sherpa and Michel Merkt

Co-Producers: Ineke Kanters, Jan Van Der Zanden and Guusje Van Deuren

Executive Producers: Danny Glover, Bertha Foundation, Susan Rockefeller, Worley Works, Jaime Mataeus-tique and Mita Hosali

Cast: Dayahang Rai, Asha M. Magrati, Rabindra Singh Baniya, Deshbhakta Khanal, Deepak Chhetri, Ganesh Munal and Sarada Adhikari with Sumi Mall and Amrit Pariyar

Photography: Mark O’Fearghail

Production Designes: Munuka Rai and Akki Thekpa

Editor: David Barker

Sound Mixer: Jaap Sijben

Music: Vivek Maddala

Costumes: Swechha Nakarmi and Sushant Shrestha

. . .

Join us on Facebook at

http://www.facebook.com/itsjustmovies!



