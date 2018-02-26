— by BEV QUESTAD —

It’s Missouri, October 2013 to March 2015. Barack Obama is president and a Missouri courtroom has exonerated a policeman of shooting an 18-year old African-American. It is a time of both hope and despair in our country and also in the life of Daje Shelton, a teenage girl living in a rough, crumbling neighborhood in St. Louis.

Like other documentaries featured at the 2018 Portland International Film Festival (PIFF), “For Ahkeem” gives us, without commentary or fictionalized drama, the grit of what it’s like to live in a neighborhood of trouble.

PIFF features “For Ahkeem” – from directors Jeremy S. Levine and Landon Van Soest – on Feb. 26 and Feb. 28.





