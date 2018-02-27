— by BEV QUESTAD —

The environment of this film – its lighting, cinematography, music and woods in lush Polish mountains – reveals the story just as much as the words, expressions and actions of the outstanding cast. A movie especially for members of the NRA, it tells of hunters and their prey and religion’s role in perpetrating biblical misinterpretation.

Agnieszka Mandat is delightful as an astrologist/English teacher who runs out into her mountain meadow each morning to greet the sun with joy. Just as she loves nature, she loves her students. But when murder comes to the area, this who-done-it illuminates inescapable true justice.

“Spoor” is the Polish entry for the 2018 Oscars for Best Foreign Film. In a special Portland International Film Festival encore performance, this gorgeous film will show an additional day on March 3.







