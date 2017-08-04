— by SEAN WILSON —

Ten long years after the release of “Blades of Glory,” Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler reunited in “The House.” Starring as the incredibly boring Johansens, Ferrell and Poehler decide to add a little fun to their suburban life and rake in a little extra cash by opening a casino in their friend’s home.

Though the plot may seem a little far-fetched, there are a few life lessons we can garner from the movie.



Open a Savings Account

Above all else, “The House” is a satire bred out of the global economic crisis we are currently experiencing. It soon becomes clear that Ferrell and Poehler’s characters must find a way to fund their daughter’s college tuition, due to the fact the Fox Meadow city council’s money has been used for a neighbourhood swimming pool.

Instead of informing their daughter that she may have to find an alternative to Bucknell University, the Johansens decide to open a casino after visiting Las Vegas. So, the couple has enough money to take a trip to Vegas and fund a casino, plus we assume they earn too much to qualify for financial aid. Moral of the story: Open a savings account to ensure that you have the hard cash to provide for your future.



Plan Ahead & Gain Experience

In a single night, the Johansens and their soon-to-be divorced friend Frank (Jason Mantzoukas) set their casino up. It features everything from blackjack tables, craps and a roulette wheel to surveillance cameras and neon lights. Fortunately for the financial state of the trio, the casino takes off almost immediately. However, due to their lack of experience and planning things soon go awry.

Go Big or Go Home

Finally, the last life lesson we can learn from “The House” is that if you’re going to do something, you better do it well. After finding out a customer has been cheating, the casino owners soon turn from meek neighbours into gangster gamblers, leading to Ferrell’s character receiving the name “The Butcher” and ruling with an iron fist. We don’t want to give the ending away, but without the dedication of the characters to their casino they wouldn’t have gotten very far.

So, there you have it: three life lessons to be learned from “The House.” Really, any movie has learning opportunities within it – you just have to look for them.







