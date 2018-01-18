— by CRAIG SMITH —

This year has a lot in store for movie fans, with new films coming in 2018 from some of the finest directors in history, including Steven Spielberg, Woody Allen, Paul Thomas Anderson, Guillermo del Toro and Terry Gilliam.

Everyone is going to be making a point of seeing these releases, no matter how busy they may be, and we urge you to make sure you don't miss these cinematic events.



Steven Spielberg handles the Pentagon Papers

It looks like 2018 may be set to be Spielberg’s year: as well as his return to sci-fi marked with “Ready Player One,” due out in March, the director is making his mark this month with a historical film dealing with the Pentagon Papers as well.

In a salute to investigative journalism, “The Post,” starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, puts its focus on the work of journalists from the Washington Post taking on the task of uncovering the lies of an entire administration and a cover-up of the level of the USA’s involvement in the Vietnam War.



Woody Allen’s Wonder Wheel

Woody Allen has set Kate Winslet, Juno Temple, Justin Timberlake and Jim Belushi in “Wonder Wheel,” a tale of infidelity and jealousy in the Coney Island of the 1950s. The director once again films his beloved New York through a nostalgic lens, framing the place where he was born 82 years ago with the usual reverence.



Paul Thomas Anderson and his Phantom Thread

Paul Thomas Anderson is once again working with Daniel Day-Lewis, more than a decade after “There Will be Blood.”

For his final movie role, Day-Lewis is playing Reynold Woodcock, a famous dressmaker in charge of clothing Britain’s high society, ranging from the royal family to film stars for parties and events of all sorts. The strictly regimented life of this unbending bachelor is then completely overturned by Alma, a young woman set to become both his lover and his muse.



A fantasy romance from Guillermo del Toro

“The Shape of Water,” a fantasy romance film by Guillermo del Toro, is tipped for the 2018 Oscars. After it took the Golden Lion, the Venice Film Festival’s top prize, back in September, the film also picked up two Golden Globe awards, for best director and best original score. This film tells the unconventional love story between Elisa, a mute custodian working at a high-security government lab, and an amphibian creature that has been captured.



The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

It has taken Terry Gilliam an incredible 17 years to get his adaptation of the classic novel by Miguel de Cervantes to theaters. After the setbacks of his first attempt with Jean Rochefort and Johnny Depp, as revealed in the documentary “Lost in La Mancha,” the director has repeatedly tried to get the project off the ground, and the film is now finally expected in theaters in May this year.

