The 007, like James Bond, is the name of the new blue (panoramic) trail (2760 m long), which now provides a ski back from the top of the Sérias chairlift to the Ballestas area.

The station of Peyragudes was baptised on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the filming of the movie “Tomorrow Never Dies” (1997). This anniversary will be the red thread of the season in Peyragudes which also has a new reception building, Peyre Deaf side, at the foot of the Privilege chairlift. The kid park of the Eagles is expanding new games and confirms the new label “Famille Plus” of Peyragudes. The station optimises the quality of its grooming with the system SNOW sat and the production of snow of culture with 11 additional guns.

Saint-Lary also reinforces the snow safety of the bottom of its beginner space of Pla d’Adet with six new generation snowmakers that produce snow at lower temperatures. The resort of the valley of Aure, also labelled “Family Plus,” enlarges the house of “P’tit Montagnard” in Pla d’Adet. It welcomes families with a nursery, a recreation centre and an entertainment room. Saint-Lary organises once a week, during the holidays, the Bear Academy. This space, dedicated to children from 18 months to seven years, initiates free of charge at snowboard.

Piau, the neighbouring resort, also extends its beginners space to the foot of the residences and the parking lot turns into an esplanade where families can enjoy: a playground composed: a new toboggan run; four freestyle initiation modules; space for star observation; and a playground in the snow. All supports are now free and rechargeable.

Cauterets gives his yeti park a third covered carpet. A new food & snack restaurant, “Le Lys café,” opens in the entrance hall of the gondola lift station, just below the restaurant “Le Lys,” which was renovated last year. The terrace of the Lys turns into a true dancefloor every afternoon on weekends outside school holidays and on Mondays and Tuesdays holidays. On Sundays, during holidays, a DJ sets fire to the skating rink of Cauterets.

