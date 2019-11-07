November promises to be a great month in terms of movie releases. What we really love the most is that there are movie releases for everyone this month.

In this post, we share some of the new movie releases of November 2019. Because we all have different tastes, we know you will love some and hate some.





Charlie’s Angels

This action movie will be released on Nov. 14. In this version, we get to see Charlie’s Angels from all over the world as they fight against evil.

In this one, a system engineer reveals that a dangerous technology is being invented and the Angels (Ella Balinska, Naomi Scott and Kristen Stewart) must find out everything and stop it. This is a story filled with a lot of emotion and strong-will as these women put their all for liberation.



Midway

This war movie cam out on Nov. 6. The story is centered on the aviators and soldiers who did all they could in order to turn the tide during the Battle of Midway, in June 1942. This was during the Second World War.



The Irishman

This crime movie was released on Nov. and stars quite some huge names. In fact, you will get to see Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in this epic saga.

In post-war American movie, Frank Sheeran is a World War II veteran who is not only a hustler but also a hitman. His job made him work alongside some of the world’s most notorious people of the century. As you watch the film, you will get to see some of America’s greatest unsolved mysteries. It is a great movie if you have the time to sit through all the 210 minutes.







. . .

