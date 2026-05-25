— by WILLIAM STERR —

The Maori are the indigenous inhabitants of what is now New Zealand. A proud, warrior people, brutal retaliation, including cannibalism, held a place in their rituals into the 19th century.

It’s late in the 1850s. Mary Stevens (Ariana Osborne – “Millie Lies Low”), a young Maori woman, has taken the long voyage from New Zealand to England at the behest of Thomas Boyd, a man she does not know, but who sent her passage and a promise to reveal the secrets of her heritage. To the Maori, heritage (whakapapa) is everything as it places one withing the social group.

When she arrives she is met by a servant, Peggy (Umi Myers – “Bob Marley: One Love”), who informs her that Boyd is dead of the pox. Peggy takes her to Hawkser Manor a large but dreary country house owned by Nathanial Cole (Toby Stephens – “Giant”). Cole is impressed by Mary, and offers her a position as governess to his young granddaughter, Anne (Evelyn Towersey). Cole seems sincere enough, and describes his respect for the Maori culture, of which he has many artifacts. However, Mary is uneasy with the place and distrustful of Cole.

Things get stranger. In the garden of the manor house is a hidden building – a Maori house – accessed through a secret entrance. And as Mary wanders the dark corridors of the great house, she sees her face reflected differently in the poorly lit mirrors. The house and the Coles are holding secrets. To top this off, Mary comes from a long line of Maori women who have the gift of “second sight”: the ability to “see” hidden or past information. What she “sees” is disturbing.

Things come to a head during a grotesque costume party thrown by Cole, with locals dressed as Maori men and women, and to Mary’s way of thinking, disrespecting the appropriated Maori traditions. One person in particular is especially offensive, “Uncle Jack” Fenton (Erroll Shand – “The Clearing”).

Written and directed by Tao Stappard (“Taumanu”), whose mother is Maori, “Marama” is a fascinating exploration of a clash of cultures, set in the gothic horror genre. We are exposed to significant elements of Mary’s native culture while she struggles to understand what is going on around her with this strange mingling of the Maori and English. It is soon made clear to her that, despite Cole’s affection for Maori culture, it is the violent elements of it that appeal most to his own violent, domineering nature. That is where foreboding turns to terror.

The first half of the film sets up the environment for what is to come, and does move slowly. However, the later half, especially the last third involving the party and its aftermath make up for it. Performances are excellent throughout, although again, subdued during the first half.







Note: There is substantial use of the Maori language throughout, with English subtitles where necessary. However, long passages are not translated, especially Mary’s furious response to the misuse of Maori culture at the party.

Runtime: One hour, 29 minutes

Availability: Currently in theaters

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