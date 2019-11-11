With some horror movies, we reckon you should say goodbye to things such as sleeping through the night. It was fun while it lasted. These are some of the scariest horror movies making the rounds (but it prbably won’t do you any harm if you consider watching these scary movies).

There are quite a number of ways for a movie to be scary. Whether you are most horrified by ghosts or zombies, there is something to watch for everyone. And if you feel like its too much, you can continue playing casino games for real money and win real money. Let’s highlight some of the scariest horror movies that might also offer you some fun and you will surely never sleep again.



“Hounds of Love”

Are you are a fan of murder? If you are, then you already may be aware that Karen and Georgia are two women who talk about murder for a living. These two were both majorly disturbed in this Australian movie, which is one of the most unsettling things ever.

However, Ben Young’s “Hounds of Love” is actually based on a true story. The movie is about a serial-killing couple that went out and abducted an innocent teenager, Vicki (Ashleigh Cummings), who was just trying to get to a party. Vicki ends up being trapped in a home for quite a number of days and she has to find a way to survive. This movie is just somewhere worse than it sounds.



“The Ring”

A lot of people prefer the original Japanese version of this film compared to the 2002 remake, which stars Naomi Watts. Therefore, if you have time after playing france casino en ligne games you can go on and watch both. But if you don’t have time, you should definitely start here.

The movie dwells more on psychological approaches that depends on suspense and face jump-scares. This is one of the scariest horror movies beyond belief. But there is actually no harm in watching it.

. . .

“Like” It’s Just Movies on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itsjustmovies.



