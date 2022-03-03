— by LYNETTE CARRINGTON —

The film “Delicious,” a mouth-watering historical comedy pairing a gifted chef and his unlikely protégé who must find the resolve to free themselves from servitude in 1789 France, was named both Best of Fest and winner of the Director’s Choice Best International Film Festival Award at the 28th annual Sedona International Film Festival.

Awards were presented on Sunday, Feb. 27, the final day of the 10-day festival that showcased 33 narrative features, 32 documentary features, 37 narrative shorts, two animated shorts and 38 documentary shorts from around the world. Northern Arizona Healthcare was the festival’s presenting sponsor.

Sedona International Film Festival memberships range from $75 to $50,000. Information can be found at www.sedonafilmfestival.com.

For more information about the Sedona International Festival, visit the website or follow the Festival on Facebook (@SedonaInternationalFilmFestival), Twitter (@SedonaFilmFest) and Instagram (sedonafilmfestival).

28th Annual Sedona International Film Festival Awards:

DIRECTORS CHOICE AWARDS 2022

Best Documentary Feature: Refuge

Best Documentary Short: Lydia Emily’s Last Mural

Best Short – Drama: These Final Hours

Best Short – Comedy: Gum

Best Short – Dramedy: Book of Ruth

Best Feature – Comedy: Americanish

Best Feature – Drama: Peace by Chocolate

Best Animated Short: Space Race

Best International Short: Masque-19

Best Student Short: of our trespasses

Best Humanitarian Short: Distances

Best Indie Spirit Short: Sproutland

Best Environmental Documentary Short: Voice Above Water

Best Humanitarian Documentary Short: Second Sight

Best International Documentary: A Crack in the Mountain

Best Environmental Documentary: After Antarctica

Best Humanitarian Documentary: Life & Life: A Story of Redemption

Best Indie-Spirit Documentary: The Addict’s Wake

Special New Visions Award: Portrayal

Best International Feature: Delicious

Best Humanitarian Feature: Dear Zoe

Best Indie-Spirit Feature: Albatross

Best Impact Film: Wake Up

Marion Herrman Excellence in Filmmaking: State of the Unity

Heart of the Festival Award: John Snow



AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARDS 2022

Best Animated Film: The Park Bench

Best Short – Drama: Good Night

Best Short – Comedy: Johnny the Dime

Best Student Short: Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star

Best Documentary Short: From My Window

Best Documentary Feature: The Conductor

Best Feature Drama: Black White and the Greys

Best Feature Comedy: Our Almost Completely True Story

Best International Film: Betrayed

Best of Fest: Delicious







SCREENPLAY COMPETITION WINNERS

Best TV Pilot Screenplay: Sister by Alex Blumberg

Best Feature Screenplay: A Need for Something New by John T. Frederick

Best Short Screenplay: Something in the Clouds by Johnny Ray

28th Annual Sedona International Film Festival Selections

Narrative Features

Ahed’s Knee, Albatross, Americanish, Atlas, Betrayed, Black Box, Black White and the Greys, De Gaulle, Dear Zoe, Delicious, The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson, Drunken Birds, Four for Fun, France, Helene, Implanted, Kiss Me Kosher, The Last Bus, Lifeline, Lune, Luzzu, Margrete: Queen of the North, Marvelous and the Black Hole, Our Almost Completely True Story, The Pact, Peace by Chocolate, Peeky, Pie in the Sky, Plan A, Tokyo Shaking, Two Eyes, Wake Up, You Will Remember Me.



Documentary Features

The 12th Hour, The Addict’s Wake, After Antarctica, The Art of Making It, Ascension, Boycott, Bring it Home, Building a Bridge, Calendar Girls, Carlos Ghosn: The Last Flight, Cat Daddies, Code Name: Nagasaki, The Conductor, A Crack In The Mountain, Exposing Muybridge, Faith Can Move Mountains, Free Renty: Lanier v. Harvard, Life & Life: A Story of Redemption, Me To Play, The Neutral Ground, The New Gospel, Portrayal, Powerlands, Refuge, The Return: Life After ISIS, River, Scenes from the Glittering World, The Sound of Us, Speer Goes to Hollywood, Three Minutes: A Lengthening, A Tree of Life, Trust Me.



Narrative Shorts

27 Children, :60 Seconds, Beautiful Violence, Biology 101, The Book of Ruth, CA•DENCE, Collapse!, Cyn, Distances, Dog Years, Dreamer, enough., Faith, Good Night, Gum, Johnny The Dime, The Lady Edison, Leylak, A Life Within, Lioness, The Little Drummer Boy, Masque-19, Nur and Abir, of our trespasses, Orbital Christmas, Read No More, Ready Forward, Recipiphany, Sproutland, Tell Me Something, These Final Hours, To Be Saved, True Story: I Feel, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, Urania Leilus, Volley, Welcome to Forever.



Animated Shorts

The Park Bench, Space Race.



Documentary Shorts

Ark of the Apocalypse, Añay Kachi: The salt workers of the Peruvian Andes, Before They Fall, The Bitter Root, California on Fire, Cloud of Witnesses, Coded, A Concerto is a Conversation, Fog, Footsteps, For Our Girls: A Conversation with Black Women, From My Window, Full Picture, Give and Take, Guardians of Paradise, Inga, Into the Circle, Joychild, The Lawnmower Men, Learning to Breathe, The Love Bugs, Lydia Emily’s Last Mural, The Mountain and the Maiden, Neurodivergent, Our Daughters, Second Sight, Senior Prom, A Ship from Guantanamo, Snowy, The Sound of Gravity, Sound of Judgment, Spirits and Rocks: An Azorean Myth, The Spiritual Exercises, Tehachapi, Unlivable Oasis, Voice Above Water, When We Were Bullies, The Wild Inside.





. . .

Join us on Facebook at

http://www.facebook.com/itsjustmovies!



