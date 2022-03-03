The film “Delicious,” a mouth-watering historical comedy pairing a gifted chef and his unlikely protégé who must find the resolve to free themselves from servitude in 1789 France, was named both Best of Fest and winner of the Director’s Choice Best International Film Festival Award at the 28th annual Sedona International Film Festival.
Awards were presented on Sunday, Feb. 27, the final day of the 10-day festival that showcased 33 narrative features, 32 documentary features, 37 narrative shorts, two animated shorts and 38 documentary shorts from around the world. Northern Arizona Healthcare was the festival’s presenting sponsor.
28th Annual Sedona International Film Festival Awards:
DIRECTORS CHOICE AWARDS 2022
Best Documentary Feature: Refuge
Best Documentary Short: Lydia Emily’s Last Mural
Best Short – Drama: These Final Hours
Best Short – Comedy: Gum
Best Short – Dramedy: Book of Ruth
Best Feature – Comedy: Americanish
Best Feature – Drama: Peace by Chocolate
Best Animated Short: Space Race
Best International Short: Masque-19
Best Student Short: of our trespasses
Best Humanitarian Short: Distances
Best Indie Spirit Short: Sproutland
Best Environmental Documentary Short: Voice Above Water
Best Humanitarian Documentary Short: Second Sight
Best International Documentary: A Crack in the Mountain
Best Environmental Documentary: After Antarctica
Best Humanitarian Documentary: Life & Life: A Story of Redemption
Best Indie-Spirit Documentary: The Addict’s Wake
Special New Visions Award: Portrayal
Best International Feature: Delicious
Best Humanitarian Feature: Dear Zoe
Best Indie-Spirit Feature: Albatross
Best Impact Film: Wake Up
Marion Herrman Excellence in Filmmaking: State of the Unity
Heart of the Festival Award: John Snow
AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARDS 2022
Best Animated Film: The Park Bench
Best Short – Drama: Good Night
Best Short – Comedy: Johnny the Dime
Best Student Short: Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star
Best Documentary Short: From My Window
Best Documentary Feature: The Conductor
Best Feature Drama: Black White and the Greys
Best Feature Comedy: Our Almost Completely True Story
Best International Film: Betrayed
Best of Fest: Delicious
SCREENPLAY COMPETITION WINNERS
Best TV Pilot Screenplay: Sister by Alex Blumberg
Best Feature Screenplay: A Need for Something New by John T. Frederick
Best Short Screenplay: Something in the Clouds by Johnny Ray
28th Annual Sedona International Film Festival Selections
Narrative Features
Ahed’s Knee, Albatross, Americanish, Atlas, Betrayed, Black Box, Black White and the Greys, De Gaulle, Dear Zoe, Delicious, The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson, Drunken Birds, Four for Fun, France, Helene, Implanted, Kiss Me Kosher, The Last Bus, Lifeline, Lune, Luzzu, Margrete: Queen of the North, Marvelous and the Black Hole, Our Almost Completely True Story, The Pact, Peace by Chocolate, Peeky, Pie in the Sky, Plan A, Tokyo Shaking, Two Eyes, Wake Up, You Will Remember Me.
Documentary Features
The 12th Hour, The Addict’s Wake, After Antarctica, The Art of Making It, Ascension, Boycott, Bring it Home, Building a Bridge, Calendar Girls, Carlos Ghosn: The Last Flight, Cat Daddies, Code Name: Nagasaki, The Conductor, A Crack In The Mountain, Exposing Muybridge, Faith Can Move Mountains, Free Renty: Lanier v. Harvard, Life & Life: A Story of Redemption, Me To Play, The Neutral Ground, The New Gospel, Portrayal, Powerlands, Refuge, The Return: Life After ISIS, River, Scenes from the Glittering World, The Sound of Us, Speer Goes to Hollywood, Three Minutes: A Lengthening, A Tree of Life, Trust Me.
Narrative Shorts
27 Children, :60 Seconds, Beautiful Violence, Biology 101, The Book of Ruth, CA•DENCE, Collapse!, Cyn, Distances, Dog Years, Dreamer, enough., Faith, Good Night, Gum, Johnny The Dime, The Lady Edison, Leylak, A Life Within, Lioness, The Little Drummer Boy, Masque-19, Nur and Abir, of our trespasses, Orbital Christmas, Read No More, Ready Forward, Recipiphany, Sproutland, Tell Me Something, These Final Hours, To Be Saved, True Story: I Feel, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, Urania Leilus, Volley, Welcome to Forever.
Animated Shorts
The Park Bench, Space Race.
Documentary Shorts
Ark of the Apocalypse, Añay Kachi: The salt workers of the Peruvian Andes, Before They Fall, The Bitter Root, California on Fire, Cloud of Witnesses, Coded, A Concerto is a Conversation, Fog, Footsteps, For Our Girls: A Conversation with Black Women, From My Window, Full Picture, Give and Take, Guardians of Paradise, Inga, Into the Circle, Joychild, The Lawnmower Men, Learning to Breathe, The Love Bugs, Lydia Emily’s Last Mural, The Mountain and the Maiden, Neurodivergent, Our Daughters, Second Sight, Senior Prom, A Ship from Guantanamo, Snowy, The Sound of Gravity, Sound of Judgment, Spirits and Rocks: An Azorean Myth, The Spiritual Exercises, Tehachapi, Unlivable Oasis, Voice Above Water, When We Were Bullies, The Wild Inside.
