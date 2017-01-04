There are always a lot of exciting movies to look forward to when we start a new year, and there aren’t very many titles as interesting as “Logan” for 2017.

Believed to be the final film in the Wolverine-centric branch of 20th Century Fox’s “X-Men” movies, it’s set for release on March 3. Despite that relatively early release, it could well wind up being one of the most popular things that comes out this year and here are a few reasons why.

1. The Trailer Is Wonderful

There’s something about the combination of an older, grizzled Logan and Johnny Cash’s cover of “Hurt” by Nine Inch Nails that makes the first trailer for this film absolutely breathtaking. It’s not a particularly revealing first look, with mostly unrelated scenes and single lines of dialogue, but we still get the idea that Logan is at the end of his rope before being dragged back into the superhero life for one last hurrah. Despite the scant details, the trailer leaves a strong impression that this will be a different and more serious kind of superhero drama.

2. We’re Meeting X-23

This is little more than a detail at this point, but the cast for “Logan” includes one Dafne Keen, a young actress who’s listed for the role of Laura Kinney, aka X-23. Fans of the “X-Men” comics will know that X-23 is essentially a genetic clone and non-biological daughter to Wolverine who basically shares all his same powers. Her inclusion in this movie could simply be a plot point, or it could be a means of continuing the Wolverine saga through a new character in the years to come.

3. Hugh Jackman Is To Be Celebrated

It’s almost difficult to appreciate what Hugh Jackman has meant to the superhero genre. “Logan” will mark his ninth appearance in a 20th Century Fox “X-Men” or “Wolverine” film. In addition, Jackman has voiced the part of Wolverine for multiple X-Men video games, and his image has even headlined a few well-known online casino games based on the films. Mentioned as part of a database of online gaming options, the “X-Men” and “Wolverine” titles are ordinary slot arcades brought to life through Jackman’s face and the inclusion of other characters as well. All these appearances, in addition to Jackman’s tireless efforts to promote “X-Men” entertainment, have made him arguably the superhero genre’s most significant figure. His final waltz should be fittingly meaningful.

4. There Are Deadpool Rumors

There are persistent rumors that Ryan Reynolds will be reprising his beloved role as Deadpool in “Logan,” at least with a minor cameo, and that’s enough to get a whole lot of people excited. The film’s director and Reynolds himself have shot down the rumors, and Jackman denied them as well, but that hasn’t seemed to stop people from buzzing about the possibility. Supposedly, the person who first “leaked” the idea is sticking by his story. It wouldn’t be typical for the director or actors to admit to a big secret like this, so Deadpool could still make an appearance — though it’s far from a sure thing.

5. The X-Men Have Been on a Roll

While 2016’s “X-Men: Apocalypse” didn’t quite earn the rave reviews of its two immediate predecessors, it’s fair to say that the most recent wave of “X-Men” films have been pretty successful. “First Class” and “Days Of Future Past” earned acclaim not unlike that of the average Marvel Studios installment, putting 20th Century Fox on par with its juggernaut counterpart for the first time. For this reason, movies related to the X-Men seem to have a higher pedigree these days. And that, perhaps above all else, is why “Logan” could be as good a superhero film as we’ve seen in years.

