Film directors often receive accolades for the manner in which they portray various film genres. Given the increased popularity of casino gambling, many films incorporate this theme into their plots.

These are some of the top casino-themed films.

“Cincinnati Kid” (1965)

Based on a true story, this film features Steve McQueen in the lead role. McQueen portrays Eric Stoner, one of the best poker players of all time. The film was released in 1965 and concludes with a climactic poker game where Stoner challenges a veteran poker champion. This film was considered to be an important casino themed film in that it provided a glimpse into the emotional consequences of gambling.



“Rain Man” (1988)

In this film, an autistic savant (Dustin Hoffman) has an uncanny ability to count cards. Seeing a way to exploit this talent, his brother (Tom Cruise) takes his brother to various casinos to play blackjack. The duo wins quite a bit of money until they are eventually discovered.



“Ocean’s 11” (2001)

Released in 2001, this movie was a remake of the 1960 release. Eleven professional criminals work together to a plot to steal money from some of the major Vegas casinos. With a star-studded cast, including Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle and Andy Garcia, this film was a success at the box office and finished the year as the fifth-highest grossing film. In the movie, the plot centers on the Bellagio, MGM Grand and the Mirage, all top casinos along the Vegas Strip.

The success of “Ocean’s 11” led to two spin-off movies, “Ocean’s 12” and “Ocean’s 13.” Recently, it was revealed that a fourth installment, “Ocean’s 8,” would be coming soon to theatres. This announcement leads many to wonder if the new film will be as good as the original.

