— by BEV QUESTAD —

This film gets an A+ and an encore on March 4 at the Portland International Film Festival. A microcosm of the world is captured in Kiet Engels’ primary classroom in a Dutch village. Her focus is on order, getting along, work ethic and overcoming adversity. While the documentary shows how to teach migrant children, many who are refugees from war zones, using a language they don’t know, it is also a course in Humanity 101.

Miss Kiet, the best teacher in the world (I am convinced) has a classroom of students whose challenges are too great to be quickly solved. But filmmakers Petra Lataster-Czisch and Peter Lataster have shown the possibility of rapprochement in capturing absolutely adorable children in their learning.

Miss Kiet says we are all different and that difference is beautiful. She also teaches her students that every problem has a solution. Charming and captivating, this documentary offers a positive side to refugee immigration issues.

Featured at the 2018 Portland International Film Festival, “Miss Kiet’s Children” rates a 5 out of 5 stars.







Credits

Filmmakers: Petra Lataster-Czisch and Peter Lataster

Editor: Mario Steenbergen

Sound: Gertjan Miedema

Camera: Peter Lataster

Sound Design: Hugo Dijstal

Executive Producer: Marty De Jong

Researcher: Monique Lesterhuis

Impact Producers: Amis Boersma and Miriam Van Oort

Cast: Kiet Engels

Haya Khleif

Branche Jovanovski

Leanne Yahyaowi

Ayham and Rama Kokash

Rianna Pereira Clemente Di souse

Jorj and Maksem Gharam

Abdullah and Ahmad Aljbawi

and

Husein Ali Qasim, Nour Kattach, Jacub Kuczaj, Laura Van Eijk, Marjo Schoofs, Gerard Smetsers, Monique Spooren











. . .

Join us on Facebook at

http://www.facebook.com/itsjustmovies!



