This film gets an A+ and an encore on March 4 at the Portland International Film Festival. A microcosm of the world is captured in Kiet Engels’ primary classroom in a Dutch village. Her focus is on order, getting along, work ethic and overcoming adversity. While the documentary shows how to teach migrant children, many who are refugees from war zones, using a language they don’t know, it is also a course in Humanity 101.
Miss Kiet, the best teacher in the world (I am convinced) has a classroom of students whose challenges are too great to be quickly solved. But filmmakers Petra Lataster-Czisch and Peter Lataster have shown the possibility of rapprochement in capturing absolutely adorable children in their learning.
Miss Kiet says we are all different and that difference is beautiful. She also teaches her students that every problem has a solution. Charming and captivating, this documentary offers a positive side to refugee immigration issues.
Featured at the 2018 Portland International Film Festival, “Miss Kiet’s Children” rates a 5 out of 5 stars.
Credits
Filmmakers: Petra Lataster-Czisch and Peter Lataster
Editor: Mario Steenbergen
Sound: Gertjan Miedema
Camera: Peter Lataster
Sound Design: Hugo Dijstal
Executive Producer: Marty De Jong
Researcher: Monique Lesterhuis
Impact Producers: Amis Boersma and Miriam Van Oort
Cast: Kiet Engels
Haya Khleif
Branche Jovanovski
Leanne Yahyaowi
Ayham and Rama Kokash
Rianna Pereira Clemente Di souse
Jorj and Maksem Gharam
Abdullah and Ahmad Aljbawi
and
Husein Ali Qasim, Nour Kattach, Jacub Kuczaj, Laura Van Eijk, Marjo Schoofs, Gerard Smetsers, Monique Spooren
