One of eight films chosen for an encore performance at the 2018 Portland International Film Festival (PIFF), “Her Love Boils Bathwater” is about resilience and fortitude in the face of great challenges. It is also about mothering.

Futaba, a single mom, is surrounded by difficult situations and disappointments, yet she cheerfully hops on her bike and offers her daughter a ride to school. “How embarrassing!” the daughter thinks. When Futaba is diagnosed with pancreatic cancer her determined spirit rises to new levels to re-establish family connections, encourage responsibility, and re-start the family business, a bathhouse. An inspiring ode to the essence of a true mother, this film inspires. Bring Kleenex.

Selected as the Japanese entry for the Best Foreign Language Film, “Her Love Boils Bathwater” is a delicately written and phenomenally well-acted inspiring presentation.







