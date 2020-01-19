Well, you have one less problem to think about this Valentine’s Day. You can just go and catch a movie with your date.

Instead of running around looking for things you can do, go back to your online gambling or favourite kiwi pokies and play your game, because your chance to-watch movie list is here.

The Photograph

We fell in love with Issa Rae when she was starring next to Regina Hall in “Little.” Now, she is back with an even more exciting lead role.

Rae plays Mae, a young woman struggling to find and stay in love. Later, she receives letters from her late famous photographer mother.

In her journey to find out more about her mother, she meets and falls in love with Michael Block (LaKeith Stanfield) and together they begin to discover more on her mother’s life.

To All the Boys: P.S I Still Love You

If you were a fan of Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) in “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” then you will surely love this sequel on Valentine’s Day.

This time, it comes with a twist as one of Lara’s letters comes back into her life. This is a test of Lara and Peter’s relationship.

Sonic the Hedgehog

If you are into spending Valentine’s Day with your whole family, then this is a movie that might be of interest to you.

Jim Carrey stars in this movie, which comes from the famous Sega video game at machines à sous en ligne. Sonic has to find his way in his new life on earth together with his new human friend, Tim.

Ordinary Love

We all know Liam Neeson is good at playing a dedicated loving partner from his “Taken” movies.

Well, this romantic movie looks at how Joan (Lesley Manville) has to go through her fight with breast cancer together with husband Tom (Neeson).

After Midnight

Well, this is the ultimate Valentine’s Day horror. After the disappearance of his girlfriend, Hank (Jeremy Gardner) also has to deal with something that tries to break into his house every night after midnight.

. . .

“Like” It’s Just Movies on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itsjustmovies.



