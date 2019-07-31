The wait is over. Television’s favorite super-sleuth is back, and on a mission to save Neptune. Discover more secrets, snooping and seduction like never before as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases “Veronica Mars (2019): The Complete First Season” on DVD Oct. 22, 2019.

“Veronica Mars (2019): The Complete First Season” contains all eight episodes from the first season along with extra content including the Veronica Mars at Comic Con 2019 bonus feature. The Complete First Season will also be available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers on Aug. 19 in the U.S.

“Veronica Mars (2019): The Complete First Season” also will be available on Blu-ray courtesy of Warner Archive Collection. The Blu-ray release includes all bonus features on the DVD and is also arriving Oct. 22. Warner Archive Blu-ray releases are found at wb.com/warnerarchive.

Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica (Kristen Bell) is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.

“Veronica Mars” (2019) is executive produced by Rob Thomas, Diane Ruggiero-Wright, Dan Etheridge and Kristen Bell, and stars Bell, Enrico Colantoni and Jason Dohring.







