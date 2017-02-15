— by BEV QUESTAD —

The biographical story of Emily Dickinson, “A Quiet Passion” is one of the 166 films being shown Feb. 9 to 25 as part of the 40th annual Portland International Film Festival.

Cynthia Nixon excels as Dickinson and deserves tremendous credit for her performance in Terence Davies’ painstakingly careful study of Dickinson’s personality and poetry.

The cast, including master performances by Jennifer Ehle, Duncan Duff, Keith Carradine, Jodhi May and Joanna Bacon, rises to Davies’ challenging script, full of poetry, religious context and complicated relationships.

Slow and deliberate, this UK film will be released in London in April, but shows as a part of the festival on Feb. 15.







The full PIFF XL Program is available online at nwfilm.org/festivals/piff40.







