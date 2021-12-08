People should know the different genres of movies and the occasions during which they should be played. These different genres create certain moods and atmospheres. These types of movies teach different life skills and life strategies.

Let’s explore some of the different types of movies and genres.

The action genre

These types of movies have a lot of action, friction and motion. These movies are fast and they typically involve fiction. Action movies can be warlike and other movies that have guns and a lot of conflict and speedy cars. Action movies can show serious issues and some of them have a little humour. They also can involve robberies.

Comedies

These are the types of movies that do not have serious issues. They create laughter happiness and joy. They are created to make people laugh and they also relieve stress. These types of movies can be romantic or family movies that are suitable for all age groups.

Romantic movies

These types of movies are suitable for couples. They bring a romantic atmosphere amongst lovers. They also give certain romantic ideas to couples such as romantic games to play and romantic ideas to treat each other. These movies also involve a romantic setting for the audiences. However, these types of music might not be suitable for younger children or to watch as a whole family.

Horror movies

These movies are scary, and they create an uneasy atmosphere. They usually are not suitable for children or the whole family. These type of movies creates drama, and they also give creepy imaginations to audiences. Types of horror movies include body horror, zombie horror and folk horror. They bring certain myths to reality.

In conclusion, these are the different types of movies and the type of drama and content they give to audiences.

