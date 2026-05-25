— by WILLIAM STERR —

Hitler is dead, Germany has fallen, and most remaining Nazi leaders have been captured. However one, Hermann Göring, second only to Adolph Hitler in the Nazi hierarchy, remains at large. Then, American troops stop a Nazi-flagged limousine in Austria – a limousine carrying Göring and his family.

This is the opening scene of “Nuremberg,” a film about the establishment of the Nuremberg tribunal to hold the Nazi leadership responsible for their crimes against humanity. The film explores other important issues as well: the inherent humanity of the leaders of the Nazi party – for the most part ordinary men who committed extraordinary crimes; the battle to establish rules quantifying international relationships beyond the simple, ancient dictum that the winner takes all; and the fraught relationship between Göring and his appointed psychiatrist.

The task of getting approval for a trial, rather than simply hanging the former Nazi leaders, was assigned to Justice Robert Jackson (Michael Shannon – “The color of Water”) of the US Supreme Court. After negotiations he gets agreement from the other great powers, Great Britain, France, and the soviet Union. Why China was not represented is never explained – perhaps because while a member of the victorious alliance, it was not involved in the European war.

What follows is the assembly of twenty-one prominent Nazis at a prison in Nuremberg, the now bombed out city that had hosted Hitler’s annual assembly of all members of the Nazi Party. It was at the 1935 rally that the infamous Nuremberg Laws, which stripped Jews of their rights, were published. A portion of the adjacent Hall of Justice was rebuilt to hold the trial of these men, plus the unstable Rudolph Hess, who had been held in a British prison since 1941. Effective leader of these men is Hermann Göring (Russell Crowe – “Gladiator”). An American army psychiatrist, Douglas Kelley (Rami Malek – “Bohemian Rhapsody”) is appointed to determine whether the men are fit for trial.

Based on the book “The Nazi and the Psychiatrist”, by Jack El-Hai, director/writer/producer James Vanderbilt (“Truth”) delivers a polished, thoughtful film that explores the element of evil that lurks within each of us and is not exclusive to a particular race or nationality. This is especially true today as the same ancient beliefs of inherent goodness in one group and rampant evil in another have resurfaced and are used for propagandist purposes in today’s wars.

The film is filled with excellent performances, especially by Rami Malak as the earnest psychiatrist fighting against the rigidity of his military superiors as he tries to understand the men under his care, and the stoic but earnest jurist as portrayed by the always superb Michael Shannon. Richard E. Grant, in a small role as the British prosecutor Maxwell-Fyfe, adds a touch of English flare and humor to the proceedings. The dominant role of course belongs to Crowe who is outstanding as the clever Göring, who dominates, though intelligence, charisma, and manipulation, all those around him; but is finally undone by his devotion to the Fuhrer.







Note: Russell Crowe learned German “from scratch” for his role as Göring.

Additional note: Göring was permitted to wear his uniform (without insignia or medals) while imprisoned.

Runtime: Two hours, 28 minutes

Availability: In select theaters; streaming on Netflix and available for rent or purchase on various sites.

. . .

Join us on Facebook at

http://www.facebook.com/itsjustmovies!



