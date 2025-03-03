— by BEV QUESTAD —

A holy sermon. A visual splendor. A film I would long to live inside with its wildflowers, long wispy grasses swaying in the gentle breeze, and the delightful cottage with round window above the second floor beneath which a cozy bed was built-in – except for the fact that a boat rests ominously high up in tree branches, portending a rather high flooding history.

A content cat is the first character we meet. As with the other animal characters in “Flow,” his voice was tape recorded from the animal he represents. There is no human language and no narrator or captions – only the natural animal sounds. In “Flow,” we truly enter a natural world where calamity forces an inspiring collective amidst natural adversaries.

Soon into the film, a herd of regal antlered deer stampede through the cat’s idyllic land. Then a wall of water comes crashing, and the cat jumps up a high statue for safety, but the water level does not subside. It keeps rising until he has nowhere but water to exist. As you know, cats do not prefer water.

After that, a sea beast, similar to a whale but with dangling growths, comes up beneath him so that he does not drown.

The allegory and image metaphors are open for interpretation. There may be a Moses, a Christ, and there may be even Musketeers. The theme might be a warning about climate change or simply a suggestion that in order to survive we must unite and adapt.

The animal action is a departure from famed American animations. The animals are not humanized. They keep their own distinctive animal characteristics, like the yellow Labrador Retriever who insists on being playful and friendly no matter what.

There is beauty, grace and personal growth in “Flow.” It was recognized as Best Animated Feature both at the Golden Globes and The European Awards. It was nominated in two categories for the Oscars, Best International Feature and Best Animated Film. On March 2, 2025 it triumphed as Best Animated Feature at Oscar’s 75th Academy Awards.

For me, “Flow” is hands-down the best film of 2024. It will please audiences of all ages and languages. It inspires, it provokes thought, and it is beautiful.





10/10





Credits

Director: Gints Zilbalodis

Writers: Gints Silbalodis and Matiss Kaža

Producers: Matiss Kaža, Gints Zilbalodis, Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman

Cinematography: Gints Zilbalodis

Editor: Gints Zilbalodis

Music: Gints Zilbalodis and Rihards Zalupe

Release: Dec. 6, 2024 or Feb. 14, 2025

Official Website and how to see: https://flowthemovie.com/

