Movies are the favorite pastime for most people around the round. This is we have so many of them being made every single day.

Even if you were to call yourself a guru of the world of movies, we can bet that you haven’t watched them all – though we are sure that you have at least tried to keep with the latest ones. To make your job easier, we suggest that you look for the blockbuster movies. Those are ones that attract the most attention.



The reason why we love movies

There are so many reasons why people love movies. And we are looking at some of the main reasons why we enjoy going to see them. Take for instance the feeling that they invoke and the memories associated with the movie, to mention but a few.



What people look for in movies

There is a lot that people look for in a movie. This is why we have critics stating some film was a good movie while others say that it was the worst. However, when it comes to movie ratings, that will totally depend on who is watching the movie.

One of things people use to rate a movie include the production company. This is because there are some companies that are known for creating the best movies while others are known for their disastrous attempts.

There is also the main protagonist and antagonist. These can have a bearing on whether the movie will be a masterpiece on or a flop. Other factors including graphics, theme, genre, and music all come into play. At the same time, while others look at these factors as a whole, some just look at them individually.

To some, in order for a movie to be graded as good in their books, it just needs to have great music. For some, it’s the theme. Therefore, that is why we say that a good movie is all up to the eyes – and ears – of the viewer.

