— by WILLIAM STERR —

There have been a number of great tenors whohave interpreted Italian Opera in the last few decades. Of course, “The Three Tenors” immediately come to mind. But there is a fourth, still active today: Andrea Bocelli.

Bocelli, known commonly as “The Blind Tenor,” has a long and fascinating history, as presented in thise documentary by Cosima Spender (“Corpo Libero”). She is not completely new to her subject, having also directed 2018’s “Andrea Bocelli: Si – Behinds the Scenes, Part 3.” And like that earlier effort, we get to learn a lot about Bocelli, behind the scenes.

Almost all of the narration comes from Bocelli himself, including his first introduction to opera. He relates that, when he was born, his eyes were very painful and he cried a great deal. However, he was comforted by the playing of classical music on a record player. And his favorite? Italian opera.

He grew up comfortably on a farm in Tuscany. Music was an early interest – playing the piano and singing. However, his poor eyesight resulted in him being sent away to a special school for the visually impaired. It was there, during a soccer match, that he was struck in the face and a resulting hemorrhage cost him what sight he had.

Continuing his schooling, he entered university, intent on becoming a lawyer. However, he began playing piano in bars to make money and found this was his true love: singing and playing pop numbers, especially those made famous by American Frank Sinatra.

Then, slowly, he made his way to fame and fortune, becoming an international sensation. But the accomplishment of true tenor greatness, operatic stardom, took years longer.

Director Spender shows us all this, along with the more personal side of Bocelli: his marriages, his love of the farm and animals, especially horses and dogs. His restless spirit took on challenges one would not expect for a blind man: bicycles riding, skiing, and even parachute jumping.

We are shown the complete man from youngster goofing off through early maturity at the piano, to triumphs like performing with his adored Pavarotti, to appearing on stage with his daughter as they sing Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” before 12,000 people.

There are stills and films from his life, beautifully woven with his narration that give us an intimate look at a remarkable human being who’s overcome his physical limitation and performance anxiety to become an international sensation. And we get a taste for the other musical luminaries he’s partnered with in his long career.







The film is almost completely in Italian, with subtitles.

Runtime: One hour, 47 minutes

Availability: In theaters worldwide beginning Sept. 21, 2025

