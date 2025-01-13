— by WILLIAM STERR —

Shortcuts are not always the best idea. Just ask Cass Anderson.

She was driving home late one raining evening, taking an isolated shortcut called Blackwater Lane. After nearly being run off the road by a truck, she saw a car parked by the side of the road. She stopped, and, through the rain, could just make out a woman sitting in the driver’s seat. After a few moments with no indication from the other driver that there was a problem, she headed home.

This is our introduction to the nightmare that is “Blackwater Lane.”

The next day it is reported that a woman was found murdered on Blackwater Lane, about the time Cass (Minka Kelly – “Lansky”) was driving through. She doesn’t tell her husband, Matt (Dermot Mulroney – “Laws of Man”), but this begins a slide into confusion, and possible dementia. That last possibility is made more likely by Cass’ own mother’s recent death from dementia and the mental collapse Cass herself suffered with that loss.

The story, by first time credited screenwriter Elizabeth Fowler and based on the novel “The Breakdown” by B.A. Paris, takes us through the usual twists and turns of someone involved in a murder, supposedly haunted by a stranger who might be the murderer, and increasingly disbelieved by those closest to her. There are plenty of “red herrings” (not all of course could be true – but are any of them?) mysterious happenings, failed memories, and amateur investigation.

The police are involved, but even then, at what level – could the female inspector be in on some nefarious plot?

Director Jeff Celentano (“The Hill”) knows how to build suspense, and keeps us guessing as to who – or what – is behind all this, including the possibility of it being the disintegration of Cass’ mind. The finger of guilt points in all directions until late in the film when all is made clear in a sadly confusing denouement. In that, the film disappoints a bit. In addition, the ending is dragged out, not unlike a classical piece of music which ends, then continues, then ends, again and again. Too artificial in my opinion.

The cinematography and editing are excellent, especially within the labyrinthian rooms and corridors of the manor house in which the Andersons live. And the action scenes on Blackwater Lane in the dark in the rain are really unsettling.

Finally, the musical score. Nothing good to say here. This film is able to stand on its own in terms of tension and suspense without the overwrought, atonal, mess that is its score.

If you are looking for an Hitchcockian presentation of a tale of mystery and threat, this may be it — although without the master’s polish.







Runtime: One hour, 48 minutes

Availability: Digital download beginning Jan. 27, 2025

. . .

Join us on Facebook at

http://www.facebook.com/itsjustmovies!



