— by BEV QUESTAD —

My darling why-walk-when-I-can-run? four-year-old friend and child film critic, Logan, and I watched “Dog Man” in mesmerized paralysis. Logan forgot about his French fries while his eyes were completely transfixed by this colorful cornucopia of action, color, and explosive noise.

The story is about a policeman, Knight, who is in an accident with his police dog, Greg. In surgery, the only way both can survive is to combine them into one entity. The result is Dog Man, a creature with Knight’s strategic crime-fighting mind and Greg’s wanting-to-please personality.

The newspapers cover the extraordinary operation. But when the policeman’s wife (or girlfriend) hears about this freak transition, she cannot accept it and hits the road before she even meets the sensational new being.

Several stories are told at once in this madcap story. Villains abound. But one little innocent, kind kitten, Li’l Petey, centers the tale.

Logan could tell me who the bad and good guys were, but he readily said, “I only understood this much,” pointing to the tenth of his drink that was left. He’s right. So many stories bungled up the focus. But the bright colors, sound effects, flying contraptions and evil mayhem transfixed him. His favorite character was a walking building. That was a new possibility in his mind.

There are plans for a sequel for “Dog Man.” First out as a graphic novel series, there are now 13 Dog Man books by author and illustrator Dav Pilkey. Each stars Dog Man, a police officer who is half man and half dog. Over 3.8 million copies of the books have been sold and a 14th one, “Dog Man: Big Jim Believes,” was released on Nov. 11, 2025.

The Dog Man idea was conceptualized by George Beard and Harold Hutchins when they were in kindergarten. In fourth grade, they got serious, and by the 5th and 6th grades, they had developed a comic series. “Dog Man” can indeed be understood from the perspective of two goofy young boys.

For me, while it was also hypnotizing, it was way too much. Too many primary colors, too many evil threats, and too many convoluting stories all moving in rapid onslaught. But this is the way young kids think.

Logan softly said, “I loved it.” He gave it a 5 out of 5. But it was exhausting. He fell asleep on the way home in his car seat, and I am ready for a nap.







Credits

Director: Peter Hastings

Writers: Peter Hastings and Dav Pilkey

Voices: Peter Hastings, Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery, Ricky Gervais and Lucas Hopkins Calderon

Release: Jan. 31, 2025

Official FB Website: https://www.facebook.com/dreamworksdogman

Streaming: Netflix and Prime

