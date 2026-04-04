— by BEV QUESTAD —

The best film for Holy Week is “Resistance 101.” Hosted by Reverend Chris Hedges, Ph.D., journalist, author, commentator and Presbyterian minister, this is a free movie (see link at end) that reveals a path of Christ in today’s world.

What I’m going to call Christ’s disciples are an exceptionally good-looking group of social justice leaders who gathered in Italy this past February: Greta Thunberg, Francesca Albanese, Stefania Maurizi, Yanis Varoufakis, and Francesco Staccioli. Chris Hedges both joins them and reports on the occasion.

Why they were there, why they consented to be interviewed, and how they are models for global conscience, is answered in this documentary about the courageous Italian Dock Workers’ strike against loading weapons made in Italy destined for Israel.Though the Italian government criminalized their refusal, the workers persisted and were joined by Italian citizens and this group of modern-day disciples.

Impressed with their ingenuity, courage, and public support, Hedges tells the Dock Workers’ Union leader, Francesco Staccioli, “We need to bring you to America.”

Not long after her arrest as part of a humanitarian flotilla headed for Gaza, Greta Thunberg attended this February, 2026, multi-day rally and was called upon to speak in support of the Italian dockworkers’ strike. Into the mic she loudly spoke, “When I was on the flotilla and saw the videos of striking dock workers, I cried a lot because it showed me that solidarity is not dead and there is still some sense of humanity left.”

And after her, Hedges shouted, “I am refusing to cooperate by shutting down the machinery of commerce and the state. By resisting evil, we assert our dignity and our freedom. As we chip away at the edifice of despotic power, we sustain the claims of hope and justice and keep alive the capacity to be human. The fight for Palestine is the fight for all of us!”

Now I’m telling you. The full title of Hedges’ film is “RESISTANCE 101: Forging a new movement for Palestine in Italy.”

Just imagine all the dockworkers in America also resisting shipping arms to Israel … or anywhere else. What if they were joined by a swell of No Kings protestors? As Thunberg says, “The only way out of this is to reclaim power.”

It isn’t through violence, it is through the conscience of the people to consistently choose good over evil. That is the drama replayed through time. It is the story of Christ, Buddha, Mohammad, Krishna, and The Golden Rule. It is the annual replay and hope of Holy Week.









Credits

Host: Chris Hedges

Executive Producer: Thomas Hedges

Producer and Translator: Milena Soci

Associate Producer: Max Jones

Colorist: Evan Haack

Release date: Feb. 21, 2026

Free link to film: Resistance 101: Forging a new movement for Palestine in Italy

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