— by BEV QUESTAD —

Two stories begin separately and then converge. My favorite tells the life of a successful professional, Adrianna Maier (Kelly Deadmon), who is well-known in the lighting business for Broadway productions in New York City. Quizzically, she has received a letter from the Polish consulate requesting her presence.

She had been adopted by an American couple when she was just under three, so her memories of her home country are hazy. She is puzzled by the request and more puzzled that it involves her older brother, whom she has not heard from since her adoption.

The second story, on a collision course with Maier’s, is of a well-known photographer of dance, Peter de Vries (Nelson Avidon). Though his wife died years ago, he has daily visions of her. His grief keeps him from fulfilling his work commitments. He’s frozen in time. His therapist remarks, “Isn’t that what you do for a living – stop time?”

All the action takes place within 24 hours. At night, Peter’s formal photo show takes place. His manager hopes some will sell, but Peter stands to the side in front of a set of 9 photos of bare tree branches, hardly caring, seeming as dead as the bare branches in the background.

Just as interesting as the plot line is the handsome producer/writer/director/composer Paul Schwartz. With 45 cinematic awards and eight nominations for his four films, he is also known as a magnificent conductor for shows like “The Phantom of the Opera.” He has also composed and recorded with Santana and written for Josh Groban. In addition, he scores ballets and has written operas, including a Danish opera on Snow White with a cast of 64 children.

Schwartz’s “Stop Time” is filmed in black and white, perhaps with a video camera. No cinematographer is noted in the film’s records. Schwartz’s musical score is haunting and gentle.

“Stop Time” is both about grief and what it takes to survive. Paralleling the score, it is a tender story about what it means to live.



Credits

Producer/Writer/Director: Paul Schwartz

Cast: Nelson Avidon, Tara Westwood, Patty McCormack, Kelly Deadmon, Christina Toth, Catherine Quirico, Daria Karic, Kylie Victoria Edwards, Judy Jerome, Edie Kehler, David Gideon, Elizabeth Narciso, Ebba Ǿstergaard, Lincoln Matthews, Skylar Matthews, Dermot Ryan, and Evelyn Ryan

Release: World Premier Screening Jan. 17, 2026 at Regal Union Square

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