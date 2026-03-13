— by WILLIAM STERR —

An Einstein-Rosen Bridge, known more commonly as a wormhole, is a theoretical, mathematical solution to Albert Einstein’s field equations in general relativity that proposes a shortcut connecting two separate points in space time. It is an element of many science-fiction stories, including this Swedish film.

“Watch the Skies” introduces us to a quirky bunch of nerds who believe in extra-terrestrials and spend their time exploring UFO sightings and following up rumors about abductions and other such craziness. They call themselves UFO Sweden.

In 1988, little Denise and her Dad, Uno (Oscar Toringe), are involved with other members of UFO Sweden in a robbery of documents from the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute, seeking information on meteorological disturbances that might be caused by a UFO. During the robbery one member is injured and another captured. Soon after, Uno disappears in the mountains and Denise ends up in a foster home.

Eight years later, the UFO Sweden group has diminished to an ineffectual bunch who catalog UFO sightings but do little else other than drinking coffee and eating cinnamon buns. One day, an older Denise (Inez Dahl Torhaug) enters their office, demanding help in finding out what happened to her father. For the group, she is a breath of fresh air – that is all except Gunnar (Hakan Ehn), the oldest member and the one injured in the robbery years before. Despite him, the group, including leader Lennart (Jesper Barkselius) decide to explore new possibilities.

Writer/director Victor Danell (“The Unthinkable”) and writer Jimmy Nivrén Olsson (“From Darkness”) set us up for an alternately exciting, ridiculous, fascinating and thrilling adventure as a young woman seeks the father she lost, only to find family with a bunch of “freaks” – of which she admits she’s one. When not enjoying coffee and tarts, the lovable members of UFO Sweden are involved in chasing UFOs, car chases, breaking and entering, midnight magnetic dredging of a lake, confrontations with the police and authorities at the SMHI, and even interstellar travel. The acting is strong, the emotions high, and the soundtrack excellent, although a bit too derivative of that of “Stranger Things.” The modest special effects are near the end of the film. However, there is excitement throughout.

With a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 76-78 it deserves a lot better that the miniscule worldwide earnings it made. Do yourself a favor and find this flick – you will enjoy it – unless your idea of fun is coffee and a cinnamon bun.







Note: Released in the US in 2025, this was the first theatrical feature to use AI-powered “visual dubbing” to synchronize the actors’ lip movements to English.

Additional note: UFO Sweden is a real organization, which maintains the world’s largest archive of UFO related information.

Runtime: Two hours

Availability: Streaming on Amazon Prime and available for rent/purchase on other platforms.

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