Have you ever heard of Garland Jeffreys, “The Bard of Brooklyn”? Maybe not, I hadn’t. However, he’s been producing music for many decades and in 1977 was hailed by Rolling Stone as “a new up and comer who delivers.” Bruce Springsteen knows him has performed with him, and says Jeffreys is “in the song writer tradition of [Bob[Dylan and Neil Young.”

Jeffreys grew up in the mixed ethnic stew of Brooklyn, something he relishes. Being of racial and ethnic mixed heritage, he has had many sources of inspiration for his music. His idols were Frankie Lyman, Nina Simone, Miles Davis and others. After college at Syracuse University (which his family struggled to afford) where he met Lou Reed, and a short stint at the Institute of Fine Arts, he left education and moved to the East Village. As he says “…and the rest was history.”

Alan Freedman who played with Jeffreys when their previous bands folded, refers to Garland as “a folk artist with rhythm and blues in his shoes.” They began making recordings, signing with record labels, but things just never quite clicked. There were more albums with more companies, but Garland grew angry – limiting his opportunities. He just didn’t fall into the recognized categories in the music industry, and that hurt him time after time.

In an attempt to get noticed, he began performing at the Reno Sweeney, a club, in blackface. Being of mixed race himself, he decided to play up the race issue in various ways. While that attracted many die-hard fans, it also limited his larger appeal.

In later years, he came to accept his position in life – he no longer really needed the acclaim from his industry that he’d sought, often unsuccessfully, when he was younger. But then, with the encouragement of Bruce Springsteen, his career has, in his own words, undergone a renniasance. He began touring again, but on an intimate scale that appeals to his real fans.

Jeffrey’s conducted his farewell tour in 2019. At 81, he is now in the final stages of Alhzeimers disease. His wife, Claire Jeffreys, created this thoughtful documentary, piecing together stills, video, and interviews with Garland. In summing up Garland’s career, Lori Anderson (widow of Lou Reed) said, “But for many artists that [success] probably means more like did I write some good songs.” That is an excellent summary of a career as a singer and songwriter in rock and roll, reggae, blues, and soul music. It also sums up a frustrating but ultimately successful life.







Note: The full title of this film, “Garland Jeffreys: The King of In Between,” comes from the title of his comeback album, after a long hiatus. It was a critical success.

Runtime: One hour, eight minutes

Availability: Theatrical release on June 6, 2025

