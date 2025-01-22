— by WILLIAM STERR —

There is no end to the versatility of actor Hugh Grant.

From romantic comedies like “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” to numerous turns as a roguish villain (such as the Paddington Bear films), to this truly diabolic performance as a psychopath, Grant has never failed to turn in a good, entertaining performance.

In “Heretic,” Grant plays Mr. Reed, a homeowner who welcomes two young Mormon missionary women into his home to discuss the religion. Sister Barnes (Sophie Thatcher – “The Boogeyman”) and Sister Paxton (Chloe East – “The Fabelmans”) are at first uneasy about entering, since the rules require a woman to be present. But Reed assures them his wife is at home – baking a blueberry pie – and with the weather outside worsening, they agree to come in.

After some amiable chat about the religion and other things – the sort that Grant carries off with his usual “I’m just an amusing, gentle fellow who’s no threat at all” – the girls realize they are trapped in his home. What ensues then is a sort of cat and mouse game in which Reed tries to wear down their faith while putting them ever more at unease.

“Heretic is a film with basically only the three characters already introduced. So how it runs is entirely dependent on how well they interrelate with one another. The acting is excellent, especially Grant who is both charming and menacing at the same time, especially once we’re past the initial scenes. Barnes and Paxton play different parts: Barnes is more world-wise, whereas Paxton is more superficial and naive. Both are excellent at presenting the concern, confusion and eventual terror that they face. Barnes especially is good at, once cornered, fighting back verbally.

Director/writer team of Scott Beck (“The Boogeyman”) and Bryan Woods (“65”) deliver an exciting take on the “females trapped in a locked house by a maniac” theme, written specifically to take advantage of Grant’s talents, while also drawing out superb performances from Thatcher and East. The conversations are clever: Especially enjoyable are the comparisons they have Reed make between variations on the familiar “Monopoly” game, musical plagiarism, and the three great monotheistic faiths – plus Mormonism.

Having said all this, there is little actual action in the film. It is based so much on conversation, and how that verbalization gradually increases the unease in Reed’s victims, that some will become – dare I whisper it – bored by the film. Not all, of course. However, you do have to pay close attention in order to enjoy the rich verbal dish that Messrs Beck and Woods have served up for us. Sweet as blueberry pie – but with a fatal kick!







Runtime: One hour, 51 minutes

Availability: Still in some theaters; streaming for a price on Prime and Apple+

. . .

Join us on Facebook at

http://www.facebook.com/itsjustmovies!



