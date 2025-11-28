— by WILLIAM STERR —

“We’re being led by by crazy people, whether its on the Israeli side or whether on the Palestinian side. And the result is all this death and destruction. And the whole thing makes me angry.”

So said Yahuda Beinin one week after his daughter Liat and son-in-law Aviv were abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz by Palestinian militants on Oct. 7, 2023. Yahuda, originally from New Jersey state, believes the fate of the hostages are not on Israeli Prime Minister “Bibi” Netanyahu’s agenda.

While wife Chaya stays with the grandchildren in Israel, Yahuda and others go to Washington D.C. to try to put a human face on the hostage situation. Their grandchild, young adult Netta goes along, but his position is much more belligerent than Yahuda’s. Yahuda’s other daughter, Tal, lives in Oregon and also goes to Washington. However, Yahuda, a secularist, is alone in bringing a message of reconciliation and peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians as the group goes from Congress person to person. Too often, it is Netta’s appeal to naked emotion, including violent retribution that carries the argument.

And when it comes to network teleision and personal appearances before lie audiences, expressions, the group’s handlers make sure it is Netta that gets broadcast and lauded, not Yahuda. As time passes he sees the US messages of hatred, revenge, and war grow ever stronger.

We are introduced to Joel Beinin, brother of Yahuda, and a professor of Middle East history. He sees the Oct. 7 uprising as a result of the decades of Israeli oppression – something beyond the scope of Yahuda’s position.

And so the weeks pass. There is a cease fire and an exchange of hostages, but Liat and Aviv are not among them. As time passes the familial pressure grows and tempers flare. Then, near the end of the first cease fire, Liat is released. It was also revealed that husband Aviv did not survive.

After her release, Liat speaks up on behalf of peace and justice for all, including those who killed her husband. She’d never really considered the lives of those who lived beyond the fence near her home in Nir Oz. But now she does.

Director Brandon Kramer has created a documentary that brings home the harrowing reality of the catastrophe that has been the battle for Palestine. He’s deftly, using archival footage, interviews, and live recordings of the principals, given us a viewpoint rarely seen in regard to this human tragedy.







Runtime: One hour, 37 minutes

Availability: Currently limited public screenings

