— by BEV QUESTAD —

“Jay Kelly” made Barack Obama’s top 10 best films list. I suspect it’s not just because it’s the story of a parent whose ascending career involved family sacrifices, but because we see some fabulous storytelling and acting with an important message.

By the time kids are 18 and train-tripping in Europe, all the important birthdays, school plays, and concerts are over. By this age, they are programmed for independence and adventure.

Jay Kelly, played with finesse and depth by George Clooney, is finally old enough to be introspective and … needy. He flies with his staff to chase after his youngest daughter, who is on a European adventure after graduating from high school. Feeling the click of time, Kelly mistakenly thinks this is a last golden opportunity to spend time with her – before she goes off to college and a life of her own.

Packed into this alternately comedic and tragic story of parental regret is the parallel story of Jay’s manager, Ron (Adam Sandler). To retain his famous client, Ron incorporates being a personal assistant to Jay in an attempt to keep Jay’s career, from which he siphons 15%, on a lucrative track.

Since Ron has a high maintenance family to take care of, he has to keep Jay working. This means he also has to be away from his own family on a moment’s notice. He’s a conflicted, sad guy.

To add character dimension to Jay Kelly, we meet his father, played by Stacy Keach, who is flown to Europe to see Kelly get an award. Now we learn a little bit more why Kelly strives so hard for acting excellence. His father can’t compliment him, perpetually starving him of acceptance and recognition.

Even when Kelly’s running through a forest in wild desperation, sinking to his knees in the dirt (while wearing a white suit), Clooney the actor magnetizes the screen with an overwhelming presence.

He’s been asked many times if the film is autobiographical, and he has shaken his head and said, “No. None of it.”

Besides the obvious biographical differences, like he didn’t have children until he was 56, Clooney’s father, Nick, was a successful news broadcaster and close to George. They have worked together on progressive projects through time and share progressive values.

“Jay Kelly” is introspective entertainment with depth as well as humor. Balancing ambition in career with a commitment to family is a classic conflict. Adding humor to the mix is a master stroke.









Credits

Director: Noah Baumbach

Writers: Noah Baumbach and Emily Mortimer

Producers: Noah Baumbach, Amy Pascal, and David Heyman

Cast: George Clooney, Adam Sandler

Cinematography: Linus Sandgren

Editors: Valerio Bonelli and Rachel Durance

Music: Nicholas Britell

Release: Nov. 14, 2025

Distributor: Netflix

