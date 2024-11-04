— by BEV QUESTAD —

Talking animals, castles, hobbit-like scenery, wizards, witches and popular music are all in this delightful fairytale for the 21st century.

The Contented Kingdom has lost its descriptor with the invasion of the Ogres. So, the king makes a decree that whoever defeats the ogres and kills their king can have the hand of his daughter in marriage. In this magical universe, the film-making team of Tami Stronach, Greg Steinbruner and Michael Hines has created a delightful story for the whole family to enjoy.

Stereotypes

One issue is stereotyping. Are witches invulnerable, inveterate loners with black cats who shun society and have contempt for humans? Are they immune from spells themselves? Are they old? Ugly?

Are lowly goat-herders young, virile, brave, and handsome?

In a typical fairytale, what are the needed characteristics for a princess? What about the princess’s bodyguard? What is that person like?

From destitute mothers to aging kings, screenwriter Greg Steinbruner has turned the fairytale world upside down to provoke a little thought.

What’s love got to do with it?

From the beginning we see that the lowly goat-herder, perfectly played by Steinbruner, is unable to love anyone and no one is able to love him. He yearns for a partner, someone who understands him. He wonders why love, for him, is so elusive.

He finally learns from his mother that his father was a great wizard who cast a spell on him when he was born. The curse was that his son would never be able to find love. Once the goat-herder learns of the curse, he sets out to have it reversed.

Magic

The goat-herder, never named, travels with his three best friends, a duck, a sheep and an old English Sheepdog. The animals are loyal though a bit shy and fearful, but have a sense of humor. They also can talk.

The main witch, a glorious portrayal by Tami Stronach, has a magic mirror, a flying broomstick, and command of change with a puff of smoke. However, like the goatherd, she surprisingly has a curse which no one can reverse.

Stronach is playing in her first movie since her 1984 debut in “The Never-Ending Story,” one of my favorite all-time movies. After that film, she shifted to dance. In “Man and Witch,” the first film after her hiatus, she first appears in white, dancing gracefully with the wind on an ephemeral cliff, catching the attention of the goat-herder, who does not see her face.

The Moral and Message

Stronach, who grew up in Iran with archeologist parents from Scotland and Israel, has said that “Man and Witch” is a feel-good movie about hope and second chances. She is married to Steinbruner and together they have formed The Paper Canoe Company, the children’s theater company producing “Man and Witch.”

From the film’s beginning, I pondered, “How does one find contentment – whether in a kingdom, a family or in your self?” Steinbruner has given you some pretty good keys in this fun-for-the-whole-family fairytale.









Credits

Director: Michael Hines

Screenwriter: Greg Steinbruner

Cast: Tami Stronach, Greg Steinbruner, Sean Astin, Christopher Lloyd, Eddie Izzard, Jennifer Saunders, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Michael Emerson, Bill Bailey, Daniel Portman, Stuart Bowman, Martha West

Producers: Tami Stronach, Greg Steinbruner, Angela Murray

Editors: Victoria Boydell, David Arthur

Composer: Geoff Zanelli

Languages: English

Running Time: 94 minutes

Official Website and Link to View: https://manandwitch.com/

Trailer: https://manandwitch.com/trailer

