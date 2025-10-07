— by WILLIAM STERR —

In an age of raucous, frenetic, raunchy comedies, this film is a throwback to a gentler, more respectable, even genteel comic sensibility. As such, it’s general audience popularity is in question.

Andrew Blake (John Malkovich) is a widower. His French wife died four months ago and his life is adrift. In a sort of understated desperation, he chooses to skip a London dinner and award in his honor, instead preparing for a trip. He had met his wife of 40 years on the grounds of a magnificent French chateau, and they had always meant to go back and relive those happy moments. Now, he goes alone.

These moments are not so happy for the owner and staff of the chateau. Since the death of her husband, Nathalie Beauvillier (Fanny Ardant – “Back to Alexandria”) has fallen on hard times and is thinking of turning her home into a boutique hotel. At the same time, her housekeeper Odile (Emilie Dequenne – “Close”) has advertised for help, assuming it will be need for the anticipated guests.

Cue Mr. Blake, who arrives unannounced. He has read the chateau has rooms for guests and has come to rekindle his love of life. However, Odile takes him for an applicant for the serving position she’s advertised. Mildly amusing confusion reigns.

After Blake’s dinnerless night sleeping in a garret room, they realize their respective errors, but rather than be turned out, Blake decides to take the job of butler for a probationary period. We are also introduced to the two other members of the establishment: caretaker Magnier (Philippe Bas – “Kali”), and laundress Manon (Eugenie Anselin – “Lost Transport”).

Director/writer Gilles Legardinier has given us excellent performances, an amusing comedy of errors, and a few scenes of genuine human pathos as we, like some of the characters, wander slowly through the changing landscape of the park that surrounds the chateau. There are a number of humorous set pieces scattered throughout the story’s long run time, with each helped along – served if you will – by Mr. Blake. In truth, the time went by faster for this reviewer than it has for many another film 30 minutes shorter. Blake, confident in his competence, is clearly the star of the show, but each of the other characters is equally fleshed out and the viewer has the sense of knowing them, and forming an empathetic bond with them.







The movie — also known as “Well Done!” — is in French with English subtitles. Mr. Malkovich, fluent in French, occasionally slips in an English word or phrase. However, no amount of direction and French coaching can obscure the peculiar cadence of speech that is uniquely his.

Runtime: One hour, 50 minutes

Availability: UK Cinemas beginning 10/3/2025

