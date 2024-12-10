— by WILLIAM STERR —

Loie Fuller is generally little known in America today. But there was a time, well over 100 years ago, when she was world famous for her dance styling. “Obsessed with Light” tells her story and exposes how much influence this small but unstoppable woman from Chicago still has on dance and art here and in European circles.

Directors Sabine Krayenbuhl and Ziva Oelbaum (both “Letters from Baghdad”) have taken vintage photographs and film, readings from Loie’s memoir and letters, and comments from contemporaries. They are combined with current material based on Fuller’s techniques to produce a deep exploration into her creative process, her inspiration, her relationships with other important personalities of her time, and her lasting impact on dance and art. Voice artists like Cherry Jones (“Velma”) bring to life the words and reminiscences of Fuller and her acquaintances.

Born in 1862, Marie Louise (Loie) Fuller was on the stage from an early age. After limited success in various mid-western venues, Fuller moved to New York, where she appeared at the New York Casino Theatre. She had by this time developed a specialized style of dance she claimed came to her upon receiving an east Indian “nach girl” dress from a friend. This is a wide skirted dress worn by native dancers. Fuller speculated that this dress might have been inspired by the costume of the “whirling dervishes” of Turkey. She took to trying different forms of dance with the costume, adding billowing wings of clot, extended by hand-held wands. This dance she call “The Serpentine Dance,” and it was the making of her career.

Her dance was a critical success, but it quickly led to many imitators. This led Loie to file lawsuits to protect her “copyrights.” Though they failed, this was an early attempt to secure a dance artist’s intellectual property rights.

Moving to Paris, Loie appeared regularly at the Follies Bergere. She enhanced her flowing fabric Serpentine Dance with lights, projections, and specially treated fabrics. These innovations included collaborations with Thomas Edison, Marie Currie, and the Louis Tiffany glass works.

For those with an interest in modern dance, or the history of Americans becoming famous performers in Europe, this documentary is a must. For the rest of us, the story of Loie Fuller’s life is an inspiration of how an indomitable spirit can win over the heart of the world.







Note: Fuller was a friend of Washington state entrepreneur Sam Hill, who at her suggestion, decided to turn his mansion overlooking the Columbia River into an eclectic museum which today houses bronzes and plaster sculptures by Rodin, treasures from the Romanian royal family (friends of Fuller) and a collection sculptures of Loie’s own hands, taken from life.

Runtime: One hour, 30 minutes

Availability: Currently in limited theatrical engagement

