— by BEV QUESTAD —

How much are we sovereign masters of our own lives, and how much are we vassals of a banking system and government? How much are we independent, self-serving entities, and how much are we interconnected and responsible to each other?

There is a 911 call. “These guys just shot a police officer right on the exit!” Then the camera flashes back in time to the events leading up to the call-in. All of this is based on a true West Memphis story involving the sovereign citizen movement.

The charismatic traveling barker in this story is the one who desperately believes we have total control over our lives. He talks about there being two versions of you. One is the real essence, and the other is the Social Security number. The one related to the government is the straw man. The other one is the real you, the sovereign, the one not associated with the laws of the government. So, he drives without a license, does not report his income for taxes, and does not pay his house payment.

His bright, home-schooled teenage son must determine what reality fits for him. What road does he want to travel, and how much of him is an extension of his father? Where does his independence enter the picture?

The brilliant ensemble cast channels this story into a haunting moral tale of hubris, extremism and misguided priorities.

Nick Offerman, in an engaging, manic portrayal reminiscent of Jack Nicholson, plays Jerry Kane, a charismatic, hypnotic crusader who goes from town to town to explain legal principles, transactions, foreclosures, and the truth about money. People come and pay for his presentations. Instead of using the free will donations to pay his bills, including his house payment, he believes the money should just go to him. He tries to teach this to his son.

Christian Swegal, the director and writer, has explained that Jerry Kane is representative of the sovereign citizen movement. This belief system is an anti-establishment worldview rooted in distrust of government authority. From my point of view, this kind of anarchist would do best trying it out solo on an isolated homestead in the American backwoods of the 1700s.

But Kane is stuck in the 21st century with existing infrastructures requiring monthly investments (payment) and government regulations, like driving with a license plate.

Jacob Trembly plays his son, Joe Kane. The opposite of his father in temperament, Joe is understated, quiet, thoughtful, and compliant with authority. Ironically, the only time he is encouraged to think for himself is when he is in protective custody after his father is arrested. There, he receives counseling, schooling, and association with other teenagers. He realizes he has choices, especially about education.

Dennis Quaid, as the chief of police, brings this intriguing film to full, gun-blazing life. His presence jumps off the screen. We’re mesmerized by Kane’s flim-flam talk about not agreeing to government-related statutes, but we are emotionally stunned by Quaid’s character, who is the epitome of the stolid, strong, rule-driven cop who is as devoted to his son as Kane is devoted to his.

When the three meet up for the last time, there is a reckoning that may resonate with the current situation of extremists on all sides of American life.









Credits

Director: Christian Swegal

Writer: Christian Swegal

Producer: Nick Moceri

Executive Producers: Tom Ortenberg, Jessica Rose, Matthew Shreder, Grant Mohrman, Colin Bates, William Ramsey, Kerri Elder, Blake Elder, Ronnie Exley, Jeremy Ross, Sean Krajewski, Oli Strong, Danielle Goodman Strong, Adam Wyatt Tate, Danielle Mandel, Adam Anders, Justin Greenfield, Marco Kyris, Bennett Litwin, Matthew Marquis, Adam Ropp, and Richard Weiner

Stars: Nick Offerman, Dennis Quaid, and Jacob Trembly

Release: July 11, 2025

Viewing: Buy “Sovereign” on Amazon Video, Apple TV, Fandango At Home as download or rent it on Amazon Video, Apple TV, Fandango At Home, Spectrum On Demand online.

. . .

